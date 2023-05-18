Travel InspirationFood + Drink
By Bailey Berg
  •  May 18, 2023

This Bar Was Just Named the Best in North America

The second annual North America’s 50 Best Bars list has been released—and a New York City venue has (once again) grabbed the top spot.

Double Chicken Please Back Room

In “The Back Room” at Double Chicken Please, cocktails are inspired by entrées and desserts.

Courtesy of Emmanuel Rosario

For the second year in a row, a bar in New York City’s Lower East Side has won the top honor in the annual North America’s 50 Best Bars ranking, an offshoot of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

This year’s winning bar, Double Chicken Please, originally began as a pop-up in 2017, before moving into a permanent brick-and-mortar space in 2020, located on Allen Street just off of Delancey. Helmed by co-founders GN Chan and Faye Chen, it appeared on last year’s North America list at No. 17 (and No. 6 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list, which made its inaugural debut in fall 2022).

Double Chicken Please is actually two bar concepts in one: The Front Room and The Back Room. Each space offers a different ambiance—the Front Room is fast-paced, first-come, first-served with an industrial interior design and a hip-hop playlist. In contrast, the Back Room is by reservation only and features lounge music and cozy, mid-century decor. The drink program for each venue is designed to match their unique vibe. In the Front Room, all drinks are served on-tap, and the selection is designed based on classic cocktails with a seasonal twist (like an Aperol spritz with passion fruit).

For the Back Room, Chan tells AFAR, “We believe nothing tastes better than nostalgia. For The Back Room drink menu, we apply ‘hacking design’ to deconstruct a dish and extract the flavors to rebuild all the flavor components into a liquid format.”

Some of the current Back Room cocktails include one inspired by Japanese cold noodle (made with Bacardi Superior, pineapple, cucumber, coconut, lime, and sesame oil), Waldorf salad (consisting of Dewar’s 15-year, Laphroaig 10-year, apple, celery, ginger ale, and walnut bitters), and cold pizza (with ingredients that include Don Fulano Blanco, Parmigiano Reggiano, burnt toast, tomato, basil, honey, and egg whites).

New York City bars had a big showing on this year’s list, including: Katana Kitten (No.3), a Japanese bar and restaurant in Greenwich Village; Dante (No. 6), which dates back more than 100 years; Overstory (No. 7), a classy cocktail bar in FiDi; Attaboy (which topped last year’s list, now No. 13); Employees Only (No. 14); Mace (No. 18); Martiny’s (No. 29), Maison Premiere (No. 39), The Dead Rabbit (No. 44), Clover Club (No. 46), and Milady’s (No. 50).

Factoria Interior of Bar

La Factoria, in Puerto Rico, was the only bar on the list from the Caribbean.

Courtesy of JLHR RunningFilms

In addition to New York City’s 12 bars, the United States nabbed 28 total slots. Mexico saw 14 winners, eight of which were in Mexico City, including Handshake Speakeasy (No. 2 for the second year in a row) and Licorería Limantour (at No. 4). Canada grabbed seven spots the list, with the highest ranking being Civil Liberties (No. 13) in Toronto. La Factoría (No. 24) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, was the only bar in the Caribbean to make the list.

Mark Sansom, director of content at World’s 50 Best (an organization that regularly ranks the top restaurants and bars in the world), tells AFAR there’s no single defining feature that makes for a best bar.

“What each of our 260 judges looks for in a ‘best bar’ experience is entirely up to them. For some, it may be the music, the glassware, the drinks themselves, or the ambiance— we simply ask them for their seven best bar experiences of the 18-month judging window,” Sansom says. “We invest a lot of time and effort in making sure we have the best panel possible, and our trust is out in them and their experience to select the best.”

Sansom adds that the anonymous voters (a group that comprises 50 percent bartenders and bar owners, 25 percent drink writers and educators, and 25 percent consumer cocktail experts) rated Double Chicken Please highly for a variety of reasons, including the design, the food-inspired drinks, and the service style.

“Personally, I loved its ingenuity. I’ve not experienced a bar as original and new as Double Chicken Please with such authentic soul in a very long time,” Sansom says.

Bar Leather Apron in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Bar Leather Apron in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Courtesy of Bar Leather Apron

The best bars in North America in 2023 (the complete list)

  1. Double Chicken Please, New York City
  2. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
  3. Katana Kitten, New York City
  4. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City
  5. Jewel of the South, New Orleans
  6. Dante, New York City
  7. Overstory, New York City
  8. Kumiko, Chicago
  9. Café La Trova, Miami
  10. Thunderbolt, Los Angeles
  11. Zapote Bar, Playa del Carmen
  12. Civil Liberties, Toronto
  13. Attaboy, New York City
  14. Employees Only, New York City
  15. Bar Pompette, Toronto
  16. Baltra Bar, Mexico City
  17. Rayo, Mexico City
  18. Mace, New York City
  19. Botanist Bar, Vancouver
  20. Hanky Panky, Mexico City
  21. El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara
  22. Sabina Sabe, Oaxaca
  23. Arca, Tulum
  24. La Factorìa, San Juan
  25. Café de Nadie, Mexico City
  26. Kaito del Valle, Mexico City
  27. Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas
  28. Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco
  29. Martiny’s, New York City
  30. Death & Co, Los Angeles
  31. Selva, Oaxaca
  32. Atwater Cocktail Club, Montreal
  33. Service Bar, Washington, D.C.
  34. Sweet Liberty, Miami
  35. Cloakroom, Montreal
  36. Cure, New Orleans
  37. Mother, Toronto
  38. Milk Room, Chicago
  39. Maison Premiere, New York City
  40. Aruba Day Drink, Tijuana
  41. Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu
  42. Yacht Club, Denver
  43. Bar Mordecai, Toronto
  44. The Dead Rabbit, New York City
  45. Allegory, Washington, D.C.
  46. Clover Club, New York City
  47. Brujas, Mexico City
  48. Platform 18, Phoenix
  49. Youngblood, San Diego
  50. Milady’s, New York City
Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
