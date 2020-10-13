Technology has made finding out more about our roots easier than ever. That has led to a surging number of travelers pursuing their ancestral trails in search of the people and places that define their past.

For John Hernandez, it was precisely such a journey that found him and his immediate family piled into a van and driving through the northern Spanish countryside last year, on their way to the town of Tarna, population 100, in search of his great grandfather's home. "That was a really cool experience," said Hernandez, whose family immigrated to Cuba from Spain, and then to the United States from Cuba, transitions that had left many gaps in his family history. "I got to see the house of my great grandfather. I got to touch the walls, the wooden door . . . we got to see the church where he was baptized." Photo by John Hernandez The 19th-century home of Segundo Martinez, John Hernandez's great grandfather The 26-year-old Hernandez, who lives in West Palm Beach, Florida, was able to find the precise location of his great grandfather's home thanks to a genetic match that was made through Ancestry after he completed a DNA test kit. "All of a sudden I get this match. Her name is Dora. She's from Spain and . . . we started matching family trees," said Hernandez. Through Dora, Hernandez was able to locate a couple of distant cousins in Spain who helped facilitate the Tarna visit. As a growing number of people submit their DNA samples for genetic analysis to companies like Ancestry and 23andMe, there is also the growing opportunity to find potential DNA matches with long-lost relatives. One of the things Ancestry is seeing more of is "people are using their match list and when they go to places they are connecting with cousins that are still in the old country. And those cousins will go and orchestrate these huge family reunions where everyone will come together. That has been super powerful," said Ancestry's director of research, Jenn Utley. DNA test kit takers can choose whether or not they want to be on these "match lists," which means they make themselves available to be contacted by relatives with whom their DNA matches. The likelihood of matches is growing because of the surge in popularity of the DNA test kits themselves. "It's pretty phenomenal," said Utley. "We process more than 10,000 kits every week."

In the seven short years since launching AncestryDNA, Ancestry’s genetic analysis arm, the company’s DNA database has grown to 15 million people and continues on a strong growth path, according to Utley. The fact that the kits commonly sold by Ancestry and by the other main player in the marketplace, 23andMe, now go for as little as $100 each, has also helped fuel the explosion in interest. So, what are people hoping to find out? It’s usually something a bit different for everyone, said Utley: “Someone wants to know how Irish they are, and someone [else] is looking for a long-lost cousin or sister. And some just felt like they didn’t know enough about their family, and this is one of the easiest ways to learn something quickly.” Depending on how deep people want to dig, the options vary. For some, maybe the DNA test kit results are enough information for them. Others may want to search for DNA matches and find out more through those connections. For people with access to extended family or historical family documents, the DNA kit may simply be part of a much more in-depth investigation into family stories that go back decades, if not centuries.

There is the option to choose additional roots research services through Ancestry or other websites such as MyHeritage, FindMyPast, and AfricanAncestry. There’s also the U.S. Census Bureau; the National Archives (the federal government’s database of U.S. military records, naturalization records, and more); the Ellis Island Foundation; FindAGrave.com for cemetery records; state and local records; and Social Security death records — among many other research tools. Regardless of what people find out, one thing that has become obvious is the strong connection between the findings and a desire, for many, to physically travel to locations that have become a part of their personal story through these journeys of discovery. Because of that strong connection, heritage travel is on the rise. For Ancestry, that meant forging a partnership in 2017 with Go Ahead Tours to help customers retrace their roots. Go Ahead’s Ancestry Tours include an AncestryDNA kit, a family history review prior to the trip, and an Ancestry genealogist who accompanies the tour groups to help answer questions about participants’ heritage. Airbnb, 23andMe partner to make ancestry travel more accessible Earlier this year, homesharing heavyweight Airbnb got in on the heritage travel trend too after noticing a huge surge in interest in this type of self-discovery trek.

