The Best Amazon Prime Day Camping Gear Deals in 2020

Oct 13, 2020
All serious campers need a LifeStraw in their backpack.
Save big on outdoor essentials like lanterns and first aid kits this Amazon Prime Day.
Even though the weather is cooling off, if you’re like us, you’re still hoping to spend as much time outdoors as possible. Thankfully, there are major deals to be found on camping gear this Amazon Prime Day, which runs from midnight PT on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, through Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals we found on everything from personal water filters to sleeping bags to make your camping experience more comfortable.
Anyone going on days-long hikes will benefit from having a Lifestraw Personal Water Filter (pictured above) along, now 50 percent off. Each straw can filter up to 1,000 gallons of contaminated water, removing 99.9999 percent of waterborne bacteria and 99.9 percent of waterborne protozoan parasites without the use of batteries.
A four-person tent for $53? Yes, you read that correctly. With more than 16,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, you can purchase this knowing that many (many) others found it easy to assemble and water resistant overnight.
Weighing just one pound, this first aid kit is packed with 100 essentials you’d need for any emergency while camping, including bandages and tweezers. The interior has labeled pockets to make it easy to find what you need quickly.
These compact and lightweight lanterns can stay lit for up to 90 hours with just three AA batteries each, which means they’ll last through multiple camping trips. Amazon customers love them—they have nearly 18,000 five-star reviews at the moment.
Save 30 percent on Coleman’s 24-can cooler tote bag, which comes with a padded shoulder strap and carry handles for ultimate portability. Plus, it’s leakproof and can keep drinks cold for up to 34 hours.
Currently 26 percent off, the 22-ounce LifeStraw Go is one of AFAR’s favorite water bottles with a filter. It looks like a basic plastic bottle with flip-spout lid, but the straw-like hollow-fiber membrane built into the cap traps bacteria, parasites, and even microplastics.
This highly rated Osprey travel backpack is marked down up to 50 percent right now in select colors. At 23 x 15 x 13 inches, it meets most airlines’ carry-on size restrictions, but it is large enough to fit 46 liters of gear and clothes. In addition to one large main compartment, it also comes with a rear panel pocket that fits up to a 15-inch laptop, plus stowable shoulder and hip straps so it can be carried as a duffel.
For those new to camping, a cozy sleeping bag is necessary. But you don’t need to splurge on an expensive model. This Coleman sleeping bag keeps you warm in temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit and weighs just four pounds, making it an ideal car-camping pick.
