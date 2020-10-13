Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Tech + Gear

The Best Amazon Prime Day Camping Gear Deals in 2020

By Lyndsey Matthews

Oct 13, 2020

share this article
flipboard
All serious campers need a LifeStraw in their backpack.

Courtesy of LifeStraw

All serious campers need a LifeStraw in their backpack.

Save big on outdoor essentials like lanterns and first aid kits this Amazon Prime Day.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Even though the weather is cooling off, if you’re like us, you’re still hoping to spend as much time outdoors as possible. Thankfully, there are major deals to be found on camping gear this Amazon Prime Day, which runs from midnight PT on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, through Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals we found on everything from personal water filters to sleeping bags to make your camping experience more comfortable.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Buy Now: $10 (was $20), amazon.com

Anyone going on days-long hikes will benefit from having a Lifestraw Personal Water Filter  (pictured above) along, now 50 percent off. Each straw can filter up to 1,000 gallons of contaminated water, removing 99.9999 percent of waterborne bacteria and 99.9 percent of waterborne protozoan parasites without the use of batteries.

Pick up a tent right now for nearly half off.
Courtesy of Amazon
Pick up a tent right now for nearly half off.

Coleman 4-Person Sundome Tent

Buy Now: $53 (was $99), amazon.com

A four-person tent for $53? Yes, you read that correctly. With more than 16,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, you can purchase this knowing that many (many) others found it easy to assemble and water resistant overnight.

Clip this first aid kit to your backpack before your next hike.
Courtesy of Amazon
Clip this first aid kit to your backpack before your next hike.

Surviveware Small First Aid Kit

Buy Now: $30 (was $37), amazon.com

Weighing just one pound, this first aid kit is packed with 100 essentials you’d need for any emergency while camping, including bandages and tweezers. The interior has labeled pockets to make it easy to find what you need quickly.

Two lanterns for $14 is quite a deal.
Courtesy of Amazon
Two lanterns for $14 is quite a deal.

Vont LED Camping Lantern 2-Pack

Buy Now: $14 (was $18), amazon.com

These compact and lightweight lanterns can stay lit for up to 90 hours with just three AA batteries each, which means they’ll last through multiple camping trips. Amazon customers love them—they have nearly 18,000 five-star reviews at the moment.

These tote bag coolers are camping and picnic ready.
Courtesy of Amazon
These tote bag coolers are camping and picnic ready.

Coleman 24-Can Soft Cooler Bag

Buy Now: $49 (was $70), amazon.com

Article continues below advertisement

Save 30 percent on Coleman’s 24-can cooler tote bag, which comes with a padded shoulder strap and carry handles for ultimate portability. Plus, it’s leakproof and can keep drinks cold for up to 34 hours.

This filtered water bottle is a must for traveling anywhere you may come across contaminated water.
Courtesy of Amazon
This filtered water bottle is a must for traveling anywhere you may come across contaminated water.

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle

Buy Now: $37 (was $50), amazon.com

Currently 26 percent off, the 22-ounce LifeStraw Go is one of AFAR’s favorite water bottles with a filter. It looks like a basic plastic bottle with flip-spout lid, but the straw-like hollow-fiber membrane built into the cap traps bacteria, parasites, and even microplastics.

Take 50 percent off one of Osprey’s classic travel backpacks.
Courtesy of Osprey
Take 50 percent off one of Osprey’s classic travel backpacks.

Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack

Buy Now: $70 (was $140), amazon.com

This highly rated Osprey travel backpack is marked down up to 50 percent right now in select colors. At 23 x 15 x 13 inches, it meets most airlines’ carry-on size restrictions, but it is large enough to fit 46 liters of gear and clothes. In addition to one large main compartment, it also comes with a rear panel pocket that fits up to a 15-inch laptop, plus stowable shoulder and hip straps so it can be carried as a duffel.

Keep it cozy on all your fall camping trips.
Courtesy of Amazon
Keep it cozy on all your fall camping trips.

Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag

Buy Now: $27 (was $43), amazon.com

For those new to camping, a cozy sleeping bag is necessary. But you don’t need to splurge on an expensive model. This Coleman sleeping bag keeps you warm in temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit and weighs just four pounds, making it an ideal car-camping pick.

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. We may earn a commission if you buy through our links.

>> Next: Camping Checklist: The Gear You Need for a Very Comfy Night Under the Stars

popular stories

  1. 14 Fantastic Scenic Drives in the U.S.

    Road Trips

  2. Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?

    Tips + News

  3. A New COVID “Passport” Being Tested at Newark and Heathrow Could Help Reopen Global Travel

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

Travel Between New York and London Could Resume as Early as November

Travel Between New York and London Could Resume as Early as November

Air Travel

The Best Credit Cards for Groceries That Earn Points for Travel

The Best Credit Cards for Groceries That Earn Points for Travel

Loyalty + Rewards

14 Fantastic Scenic Drives in the U.S.

14 Fantastic Scenic Drives in the U.S.

Road Trips

Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?

Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?

Tips + News