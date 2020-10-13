The Best Amazon Prime Day Camping Gear Deals in 2020

Even though the weather is cooling off, if you’re like us, you’re still hoping to spend as much time outdoors as possible. Thankfully, there are major deals to be found on camping gear this Amazon Prime Day, which runs from midnight PT on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, through Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals we found on everything from personal water filters to sleeping bags to make your camping experience more comfortable.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Anyone going on days-long hikes will benefit from having a Lifestraw Personal Water Filter (pictured above) along, now 50 percent off. Each straw can filter up to 1,000 gallons of contaminated water, removing 99.9999 percent of waterborne bacteria and 99.9 percent of waterborne protozoan parasites without the use of batteries.

Coleman 4-Person Sundome Tent

A four-person tent for $53? Yes, you read that correctly. With more than 16,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, you can purchase this knowing that many (many) others found it easy to assemble and water resistant overnight.

Surviveware Small First Aid Kit

Weighing just one pound, this first aid kit is packed with 100 essentials you’d need for any emergency while camping, including bandages and tweezers. The interior has labeled pockets to make it easy to find what you need quickly.

Vont LED Camping Lantern 2-Pack

These compact and lightweight lanterns can stay lit for up to 90 hours with just three AA batteries each, which means they’ll last through multiple camping trips. Amazon customers love them—they have nearly 18,000 five-star reviews at the moment.

Coleman 24-Can Soft Cooler Bag