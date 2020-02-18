On all-inclusive cruise ships such as “Crystal Symphony,” you can wine and dine without worrying about extra costs.

If you would rather pay more upfront and not worry about racking up charges while onboard, these are the cruises for you.

What you may not realize when you book a standard cruise is that often, not everything is included. On many cruises, a hard-to-beat deal might entice you, but once onboard you may get barraged with temptations that can add significantly to your vacation cost. You might have to pay extra for things like sodas, espresso drinks, cocktails, wine, fitness classes, spa treatments, specialty dining, shore excursions, gratuities, and Wi-Fi. That’s not the case on all-inclusive cruises, which are typically a more luxurious offering. When you book an all-inclusive cruise, you pay for most everything upfront. The initial tab may be higher, but you avoid that feeling of being constantly nickeled and dimed. In that way, you’re freer to indulge. Here, we round up some of our favorite all-inclusive cruises where you needn’t worry about many, if any, extras. Lines mentioned below include gratuities and Wi-Fi except where noted. There is an extra charge for spa treatments and shore excursions on the cruises below, unless noted otherwise. Best over-the-top Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas If you want to feel extra fancy, book an all-inclusive cruise on the “Seven Seas Explorer.” On Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ fancy 490- to 750-passenger ships, nearly everything is covered by your cruise fare, from your in-suite minibar to business-class international airfare and shore excursions. Guests stay in roomy suites, sip premium wine and spirits, and enjoy fine dining at complimentary specialty restaurants, all amid extravagant decor—parts of the Seven Seas Explorer, for example, are done up with Carrara marble and gold leaf. Also covered is a precruise night at a luxury hotel at your embarkation port. If you want to show off, you can pay extra for a $1,000 bottle of wine, but you won’t necessarily feel the need. Best inclusion: Regent’s shore excursions go well beyond the norm. You might do an open-air mud bath experience in Cartagena, Spain, or go whale-watching out of Juneau, Alaska. Best on Europe’s rivers Courtesy of Crystal Cruises Indulge in complimentary in-room dining on a Crystal river cruise. When luxury ocean line Crystal Cruises entered the European river cruise market in 2016, it decided to be both pampering and very inclusive with its floating hotels on the Rhine and Danube Rivers. All guests on the four identical, 106-passenger Crystal river ships enjoy river-view suites with butler service, free-flowing drinks, and over-the-top, locally-sourced cuisine. Included shore excursions go beyond a typical walking tour—in Strasbourg, France, for instance, there’s a private after-hours tour and organ recital at the city’s Gothic cathedral. Best inclusion: Take a night off, lounge in your bathrobe, and have your butler deliver a juicy burger and perfect fries accompanied by a bottle of cabernet directly to your suite. Best for chilling Courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club On these yachts, you won’t have a care (or much added expense) in the world.

After exploring destinations such as St. Bart’s, St. Tropez, and Capri, you can spend your nights dancing barefoot around the pool on SeaDream Yacht Club’s elegantly carefree 112-passenger SeaDream I and SeaDream II. A crew of 95 is available to pamper you with excellent cocktails, wine, and creative meals; except for a splurge-worthy Thai massage and shore excursions, there’s not much reason to add any expenses to your credit card. Among the complimentary treats is the romantic overnight option of sleeping on a Balinese daybed on deck. Best inclusion: Head onto the water with small sailing catamarans or Jet Skis that are offered from the vessels’ drop-down marina. Best for sailing Courtesy of Sea Cloud Cruises Head out on the open seas on a true windjammer. German-owned Sea Cloud Cruises is a favorite of well-heeled sailing fans, some of whom like to help pull the ropes to raise the sails. The historic, 64-passenger Sea Cloud and newer 94-passenger Sea Cloud II won’t give your pocketbook a workout—beyond what you paid to get onboard. On Caribbean sailings, included shore excursions help you explore such off-the-beaten-tourist-path places as Jost van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands and Bequia in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Wine and beer are complimentary at dinner as are cocktails that are served at a couple of the captain’s parties that take place during each sailing. (If you want more, beverage packages are available for a fee.) Best inclusion: Everyone gets a welcome bottle of champagne. Best for fine dining

Courtesy of Crystal Cruises On the “Crystal Symphony,” a night of dining at Nobu Matsuhisa’s Umi Uma is included in the fare. On Crystal Cruises’ globe-trotting 848-passenger Crystal Symphony and 980-passenger Crystal Serenity, you can dress to the nines and enjoy champagne, fine wines, and premium spirits, as well an evening of dining at both the onboard Nobu Matsuhisa’s Umi Uma & Sushi Bar and the Italian specialty restaurant Prego. (If you want to dine more than once at either, you can pay extra to do so.) Guests in penthouse suites and higher suite categories get the added services of a butler. Spinning and Pilates are among the impressive array of complimentary fitness classes. On the line’s 62-passenger yacht, Crystal Esprit, shore excursions are included, too. Best inclusion: Voluntourism opportunities at select ports, such as providing nutritious meals to those in need at the Mercy Kitchen in Belize. Best for upscale comfort Courtesy of Azamara Cruises AzAmazing Evenings are included shoreside events, such as this traditional Korean fan dance performance in Busan, South Korea. The three small ships of Azamara Cruises carry a maximum of 702 guests each and operate like friendly, floating boutique hotels. Guests enjoy an open bar serving standard spirits, wines, international beers, and soft drinks, though Internet service costs extra. Special golf cruises in conjunction with golf vacation provider PerryGolf come with escorted play at prestigious courses around the world, including Ireland’s Royal Portrush. Best inclusion: AzAmazing Evenings are extraordinary shoreside events with all guests invited—such as a cello performance in Old Town Dubrovnik or a private visit to a cultural center in Busan, South Korea. Best for romance Courtesy of Seabourn Dine at a Thomas Keller–helmed steakhouse on Seabourn cruises.

