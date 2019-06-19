These Are the World’s Best Airlines

Nearly 22 million people from more than 100 countries have cast their ballots and voted for their favorite airlines across several categories for the 2019 World Airline Awards, which are administered by the airline ranking site Skytrax.

The accolades were announced on June 18 at the Paris Air Show, where Qatar Airways walked away with the top prize of world’s best airline (the airline also won for best business class and best airline in the Middle East). Middle Eastern and Asian carriers dominated the lists, with a small smattering of U.S. and European airlines showing up on some rankings as well.

Southwest Airlines ranked fourth among the world’s best low-cost airlines.



The 2019 World Airline Awards were compiled based on results of an online survey that was conducted between September 2018 and May 2019, featuring more than 300 airlines and offered in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese.

“The focus of our annual survey is for travelers to make their own, personal choices as to which airlines they consider to be best,” Skytrax stated in a release. The company noted that all survey entries are screened to identify IP and user information and that duplicate, suspect, or ineligible entries are deleted.

The 2019 results are as follows:

The World’s Top 10 Airlines

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines ANA All Nippon Airways Cathay Pacific Emirates EVA Air Hainan Airlines Qantas Airways Lufthansa Thai Airways

The World’s Best Low-Cost Airlines

AirAsia easyJet Norwegian Southwest Airlines AirAsiaX Jetstar Airways WestJet Indigo Ryanair Eurowings

The World’s Best Cabin Staff

Singapore Airlines Garuda Indonesia ANA All Nippon Airways Thai Airways EVA Air Cathay Pacific Hainan Airlines Japan Airlines Qatar Airways China Airlines

The World’s Cleanest Airlines

EVA Air Japan Airlines ANA All Nippon Airways Singapore Airlines Asiana Airlines Hainan Airlines/ Swiss Int’l Air Lines Cathay Pacific Qatar Airways Lufthansa

Winners in other categories included Norwegian, which won for best low-cost long-haul airline; Star Alliance, which topped the list for best airline alliance; and Philippine Airlines, which got most improved airline.