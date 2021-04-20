Long Bay Beach, Beef Island

Gold

One of the most fascinating aspects of the BVI for beachgoers is the sheer array of sandy shores to explore. On Jost Van Dyke, the sand atskews more toward the white-gold end of the spectrum and gives way like piles of sugar beneath your bare feet. Hit theto try the iconic Painkiller (a mix of rum, orange, and pineapple juices and cream of coconut, sprinkled with freshly grated nutmeg) in the place where it was invented. Just around the headland on the beach atthe sand skews slightly more golden, and the famedanother classic BVI watering hole, beckons. And for the most diamond bright, sugar-spun sands in the islands, make your way to Anegada, the northern and easternmost island in the BVI. Here, Cow Wreck Beach is a calm stretch with one mellow bar and a gentle slope of white sand leading to the water’s edge. On the far eastern end of Anegada, Loblolly Bay lures with an enticing crescent strand and a beach bar calledthat serves up a mean piña colada, best enjoyed with a plate of conch fritters.