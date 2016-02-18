The Asia Hand: Brian Williams

Having worked in the luxury hospitality world on four continents over the last three decades, Brian Williams is leading the international expansion of Hong Kong-based Swire Hotels, which is opening its first U.S. property, East Miami, this spring.

Let’s play spin the globe—name the one place you’ve always wanted to go.

After more than 30 years off and on in Asia, I have been ticking off the countries I have wanted to visit. China is a region in itself and I have many parts of China still to visit. I’m quite keen to get to Lijiang , Xinjiang, and Kashgar at some point, but highest on my list for now is Bhutan.

What’s your spirit city? (Where do you want to return to over and over?)

I would have to say London. It has it all. Arts, culture, restaurants, pubs, clubs, diversity, architecture, green spaces, fun, and familiarity.

Do you have a travel ritual?

I have often picked up a Christmas tree decoration if I see one on my travels to give to my wife each year. Needless to say that our tree is now pretty eclectic—no fancy themes in the Williams household!

Bhutan is at the top of Williams's wanderlist By Hari Krishna Chimorya

Do you maintain any routines from home while traveling or does it all go out the window?

I will try to get some exercise in the fresh air if I can, especially with jet lag recovery and the need for sunlight. It used to be a run; now it’s more of a shuffle.