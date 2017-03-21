The Agony and Ecstasy of Online Flight Deals

Why they can be a problem—and how to handle your intense wanderlust after finding a $400 round-trip ticket

What does this mean for obsessive travelers keen to start planning their next trip before their current one ends? A lot of procrastinating, a lot of daydreaming, and the soul-crushing weight of a lot of trips untaken. To think of all the vacations that die the second you close a browser window. That’s not to say the reverse isn’t also true: The barrage of airfare deals can be an inspiring jolt that encourages us to explore exciting new places and take some much-needed time off. Wanderlust is a powerful antidote to the daily grind—but it’s one thing to jump at JCrew’s 40 percent off sale and buy shoes. It’s another thing entirely to hastily book a trip like an excitable puppy. Here are five strategies for remaining smart and stolid in the face of flash flight sales: 1. Make a calendar. Most of us can’t just pick up and leave town whenever, so spell out—week by week, weekend by weekend—your existing commitments. Flight deals often are only good for a limited span of departure dates, so if you’ve got weddings to attend every weekend in May, June, and July, you probably can’t, in fact, fly to Scotland for $443. 2. Write out your wander list. Then, keep it somewhere obvious, like Apple’s Stickies desktop app. Sure, Spain for $377 sounds fun, but as much as I’d love to be back on the glistening beaches of San Sebastian, I’ve got other places in mind for 2017. (If you can’t decide where to go this year, AFAR has 100 suggestions.)