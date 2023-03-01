Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Michelle Baran
  •  March 01, 2023

Low-Cost Carrier Norse Atlantic Adds London Routes From 4 U.S. Cities

It’s about to get much cheaper to fly across the pond.

Norse Atlantic Airways airplane flying

If you live on the East or West Coast, you’re in luck—Norse Atlantic is expanding its London service.

Courtesy of Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways, a reincarnation of former international low-cost carrier Norwegian Air, is expanding its transatlantic route network with four new nonstop flights from the United States to London’s Gatwick airport.

Norse Atlantic is adding these new routes in 2023:

  • Washington, D.C. to London Gatwick—launching on June 1 with up to six flights per week (round-trip economy fares will start at $517)
  • Los Angeles to London Gatwick—launching on June 30 with daily flights (round-trip economy fares will start at $517)
  • San Francisco to London Gatwick—launching on July 1 with three flights per week (round-trip economy fares will start at $493)
  • Boston to London Gatwick—launching on September 2 with five flights per week (round-trip economy fares will start at $445)

The new flights are in addition to existing daily service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to London, Oslo, and Berlin, and recently announced flights from Orlando and Fort Lauderdale in Florida to London that will launch in May. The carrier also flies from Los Angeles International Airport to Berlin and Oslo and from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando to Oslo.
Norse Atlantic was founded in 2021 and offers more affordable fares—sometimes as low as $250 round trip—for flights to Europe. The company operates a fleet of modern, fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliners with economy and premium cabins (the latter with recliner seats that have a 43-inch seat pitch) and a no-frills approach to service. Passengers pay extra for things like a checked bag or meal and the airline has a tiered selection of fares, which range from “Light” (similar to Basic Economy—checked luggage is not included and in-flight meals will cost more) to “Plus” with free checked bags, meals, and greater flexibility on ticket changes.

The airline is effectively the rebirth of Norwegian Air, the former budget carrier that claimed to be one of the biggest European airlines in the U.S. market. But Norwegian’s aggressive expansion meant that it was stretched thin, and the pandemic dealt the final blow in late 2020, when the carrier sought bankruptcy protection after the Norwegian government rejected its plea for a second round of financial aid. By early 2021, the airline had ceased all transatlantic service.

Norse took over the long-haul unit’s assets, including 15 of the defunct carrier’s Dreamliners, and its management includes some former Norwegian Air executives.

“The Norse team are disruptors,” stated Norse CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen. “We look forward to making our unbeatable product available to even more customers this summer, as we build the industry’s first successful low-cost long-haul airline.”

Barbara Peterson contributed reporting.

Michelle Baran
Michelle Baran is the senior travel news editor at AFAR where she oversees breaking news, travel intel, pandemic coverage, airline, cruise, and consumer travel news. Baran joined AFAR in August 2018 after an 11-year run as a senior editor and reporter at leading travel industry newspaper Travel Weekly.
AFAR Journeys
The iconic Eiffel Tower, situated along the banks of the river Seine.
Journeys: Cruise
Partake in Fun Active Outings Along This Dreamy European River
Mountains and Sea
Journeys: Resorts
This Warm-Weather Destination is a Feast for the Senses
Plan a hiking trip to Joshua Tree National Park and take in the spectacular landscapes.
Journeys: United States
Discover Insider Wineries, Stunning National Parks, and More of This Destination’s Delights
More From AFAR
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Travel Tips + Etiquette
This Kayak Travel Planning Tool Is a Well-Kept Secret Every Traveler Should Know About
Airplane parked at gate with snow
Air Travel News
Thousands of Flights Canceled and Delayed Amid Winter Storms
Humpback mother and baby swimming
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Intrepid Travel Is Rethinking Responsible Animal Encounters
traveler packing and getting ready for a trip
Air Travel News
Why Booking Directly With Airlines Can Be More Expensive
In "The Reluctant Traveler" Eugene Levy visits Costa Rica, Utah, Finland, Japan, the Maldives, Portugal, South Africa, and Italy.
Trending News
In His New Show, Schitt’s Creek Star Eugene Levy Is a Reluctant Traveler
man looking out window at airport
Trending News
Proposed Law Could Require Airlines to Pay Bumped Passengers $1,350
Load More