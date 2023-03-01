Low-Cost Carrier Norse Atlantic Adds London Routes From 4 U.S. Cities

Norse Atlantic Airways, a reincarnation of former international low-cost carrier Norwegian Air, is expanding its transatlantic route network with four new nonstop flights from the United States to London’s Gatwick airport.

Norse Atlantic is adding these new routes in 2023:



Washington, D.C. to London Gatwick —launching on June 1 with up to six flights per week (round-trip economy fares will start at $517)

—launching on June 1 with up to six flights per week (round-trip economy fares will start at $517) Los Angeles to London Gatwick —launching on June 30 with daily flights (round-trip economy fares will start at $517)

—launching on June 30 with daily flights (round-trip economy fares will start at $517) San Francisco to London Gatwick —launching on July 1 with three flights per week (round-trip economy fares will start at $493)

—launching on July 1 with three flights per week (round-trip economy fares will start at $493) Boston to London Gatwick—launching on September 2 with five flights per week (round-trip economy fares will start at $445)

The new flights are in addition to existing daily service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to London, Oslo, and Berlin, and recently announced flights from Orlando and Fort Lauderdale in Florida to London that will launch in May. The carrier also flies from Los Angeles International Airport to Berlin and Oslo and from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando to Oslo.

Norse Atlantic was founded in 2021 and offers more affordable fares—sometimes as low as $250 round trip—for flights to Europe. The company operates a fleet of modern, fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliners with economy and premium cabins (the latter with recliner seats that have a 43-inch seat pitch) and a no-frills approach to service. Passengers pay extra for things like a checked bag or meal and the airline has a tiered selection of fares, which range from “Light” (similar to Basic Economy—checked luggage is not included and in-flight meals will cost more) to “Plus” with free checked bags, meals, and greater flexibility on ticket changes.

The airline is effectively the rebirth of Norwegian Air, the former budget carrier that claimed to be one of the biggest European airlines in the U.S. market. But Norwegian’s aggressive expansion meant that it was stretched thin, and the pandemic dealt the final blow in late 2020, when the carrier sought bankruptcy protection after the Norwegian government rejected its plea for a second round of financial aid. By early 2021, the airline had ceased all transatlantic service.

Norse took over the long-haul unit’s assets, including 15 of the defunct carrier’s Dreamliners, and its management includes some former Norwegian Air executives.

“The Norse team are disruptors,” stated Norse CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen. “We look forward to making our unbeatable product available to even more customers this summer, as we build the industry’s first successful low-cost long-haul airline.”

Barbara Peterson contributed reporting.