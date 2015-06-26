The 11 Best Gay Bars in San Francisco

It’s not hard to celebrate LGBTQ pride at these neighborhood bars in-and-around the city’s historic Castro District.

share this article

Whether you’re looking for drag that slays, somewhere to watch “the game,” or just a nice dive to let your hair down among San Franciscans of the homosexual persuasion, here are the best gay bars to visit in the gayest little city in the world (written by a very biased gay dude in San Francisco). The Castro’s classics Twin Peaks Tavern (401 Castro St.)

Back in the 70s, gay bars in town blacked out their windows so that pedestrians couldn’t see in and gay patrons could drink in privacy. In 1972, Twin Peaks Tavern, next-door to the famous Castro theater, bucked that trend and catered to the out and proud. It’s an iconic spot (with an iconic sign) that attracts gay guys of all ages. Toad Hall (4146 18th St.)

So you want to meet a one-night acquaintance and dance to Britney Spears at 1 a.m.? Order your Uber to Toad Hall in the heart of the Castro—regular drag events, karaoke nights, and dance competitions make this bar the place to be when you need to let loose. Hi Tops Sports Bar (2247 Market St.)

This might be the most likely place to meet guys in San Francisco who have “Masc4Masc” in their dating app profile. If you don’t know what that means, consider Hi Tops Sports Bar a good place to get familiarized. A must-visit in the Mission District

Article continues below advertisement

El Rio (3158 Mission St.)

Over in the Mission District, El Rio has created a safe space for folks of any ID—gay men, lesbians, radical punks, and just about everyone else. Their backyard is one of the best outdoors spaces to drink in town and home to many of the most frequented gay parties in San Francisco, including Mango for the ladies and Hard French for the guys. SoMa (South of Market St.) spots The Stud (1535 Folsom St.)

While the clean-cut crowd stays in the Castro, the rest of San Francisco’s queer scene congregates in SoMa, where you’ll find The Stud and a mix of hairy chests, jean jackets, off-duty drag queens, and working drag queens. This bar has been home to creative outsiders since the late 60s when folks like John Waters frequented it. Go Tuesday nights for the Sing Your Life karaoke party. You’ll see local queens cover everything from Robyn and Whitney Houston to Bjork and Marilyn Manson. Oasis (298 11th St.)

In the event it’s Saturday and you’re craving drag, try Oasis. Housed in a former bathhouse, this SoMa nightclub features weekly cabaret shows and live DJ dance parties. What it lacks in gritty charm, Oasis makes up for in space and a sparkly stage. The Eagle (398 12th St.)

The Eagle is a go-to for the LBGTQ crowd that attends San Francisco’s Folsom Street Fair (the biggest fetish convention on the planet). On Sundays, they throw a backyard BBQ—show up in the early afternoon for all-you-can-drink specials.

Article continues below advertisement