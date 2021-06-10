Seeing California Through the Eyes of Its Most Important Librarian

The California State Librarian talks about the most surprising things you can check out of a library, cool road trips around the state, plus the best local libraries to visit in California.

Greg Lucas, the California State Librarian, is a lifelong Californian—in fact, one of his first jobs was as a ride operator on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland. (Try to get that song out of your head after working there!) As the state librarian—a role appointed by the governor—he believes local libraries and librarians should be storytellers for the diverse history and current times of California. “What’s been a delight, but also a challenge,” he says, “is to make sure we’re talking about all the different threads that go into weaving this incredibly colorful and rich tapestry that is the state of California.” Prior to being appointed to his current role in 2014, he spent 20 years as a reporter covering state politics and policy for the San Francisco Chronicle. His office is in charge of about $30 million of state and federal money that is funneled to local libraries each year. They try to solve the biggest needs—like bulk purchasing of bilingual books and improving connectivity and Wi-Fi in local libraries—first. But he also spends a lot of time on the road visiting local libraries and as a result, knows its most beautiful roads and unique libraries to visit. If you’re traveling to California, you’ll want to put these special libraries on your list. As Lucas says, the “nice thing about libraries is how reflective they are of their communities.” In this series, we are spotlighting a destination we love—California—through the experiences of people we admire who call it home. Courtesy of Greg Lucas Greg Lucas hiking in the Capay Valley, northwest of Sacramento You’ve talked about your job as a “California storyteller.” How do you tell the stories of California through being the state librarian? The state library is an information hub, both for the state government and as a cultural heritage institution. We were created as one of the first three pieces of California legislation from 1850. Our charge and our mission, as we see it, is to be reflective, to be a library that reflects California. There are around 300 languages and dialects spoken here. Forty percent of the population speaks a language other than English at home; 30 percent were born in another country. California has one of the most diverse groups of people ever brought together as equals.

You told me that you visited around 230 out of California’s 1,100 libraries. Are there specific libraries that are worth a trip? I loved the Mill Valley Public Library when I visited. It was so beautiful, with this incredible vaulted ceiling, shaded under the redwoods, and within a short walk to the center of town. There are definitely libraries that are architectural delights. The North Beach Library in San Francisco is on this triangular lot, and you think you’d never be able to build anything on there, but it looks like the bow of a ship. You go inside and they’ve used the space in this really smart, kind of open, but effective, way. If you’re coming in the back of Yosemite from Highway 395, there’s a teeny, tiny library near the Wawona Lodge. The library isn’t much bigger than my office, but there’s a nice selection of books for tourists renting a place in the summer. There’s also this unbelievable desk that used to be where you checked in at the [historic] Ahwahnee Lodge. Somebody donated it to the library. Libraries really are gathering places for the communities. Do you see that when you visit them? Governor Newsom put out a proclamation at the beginning of April declaring California National Library Week. The thing that stuck with me is he said, “They’re the hearts of their communities.” I think people want to go to the library. It’s not like you have to go to the doctor, or the DMV, but people like to go to the library. There have been a number of challenges libraries have faced over the past year trying to maintain relationships with older customers, and they’ve used all sorts of really creative techniques. Some libraries would bring books or call people on the phone so the relationship was still there, like, I know you got that new detective novel you wanted, how is it? It addressed the isolation in a safer way. Wow, that’s great. I think that’s so important and will continue to be with this kind of mental health crisis coming out of this year and missing those connections with people. Well, we actually do spend a fair amount of money on mental health training for librarians, so they can help identify potential issues. And there are around 16,000 people working in California’s library system.

