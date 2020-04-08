This Virtual Tour of the Great Barrier Reef With David Attenborough Is the Escape We Need

The recent popularity of virtual tours of national parks and museums is proof that you just can’t keep travelers from being curious about the world, even when they are stuck at home in the middle of a pandemic.

One virtual experience making the rounds these days is something that even the most ardent ocean lover wouldn’t dream possible: a tour of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef with the legendary natural historian and narrator Sir David Attenborough.

The Great Barrier Reef is 1,429 miles long and home to 1,500 species of fish, 600 coral species, and 30 different whale and dolphin species. On David Attenborough’s Great Barrier Reef: An Interactive Journey, which launched in 2015, visitors “board” the Alucia research expedition vessel to see, hear, and learn about the natural wonder in a five-chapter, multimedia saga.

Attenborough, who first visited the Great Barrier Reef more than 60 years ago, gives an introduction and voices different videos throughout the journey.

From a main map view, which functions as a command center, you can track the distance and time you’ve been “sailing” through the chapters and see where you are on the reef.

Each chapter focuses on a different aspect of the reef: its inhabitants, threats, and resilience, as well as research efforts aimed at saving the reef and ways to get involved. Scrolling through each chapter, you’ll find vibrant photographs, written blurbs, timelapses, videos, 360-degree VR views, and other interactive elements.