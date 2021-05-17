Got 3 Minutes? That’s All You Need to Tell Your Travel Tale

For years, we’ve shared our stories with you—and now it’s your turn.

As the host of Travel Tales by AFAR, I spent much of 2020 introducing some of our favorite travel stories from the comfort of a blanket fort in my houseboat. Well, in season two of the podcast, launching May 27, 2021, I’ll still be in the blanket fort—but this time I’ll also share short audio travel stories from our readers. That’s you!

From July through September, each Thursday we’ll highlight one reader’s epic, funny, transformational, or inspiring travel story. What’s that travel story you tell at parties? What travel experience has stuck with you, long after you returned home?

For those ready to share, here’s a straightforward guide to creating and submitting your own Travel Tale.

What kind of stories does AFAR want?

We’re looking for a one- to three-minute audio clip about a memorable trip. Not sure where to begin? Here are a handful of prompts to get the creativity flowing:

What was the best summer road trip you’ve ever taken and why?

What was your most memorable or life-changing trip? What happened and how did it change you?

To date, what’s been your biggest travel disaster?

What’s the best trip you’ve ever taken with your family?

What’s the most joyful—or challenging!—trip you’ve taken with friends?

Illustration by Supriya Kalidas

How do I record a story?

The easiest way to record is through the voice memo app built into your phone.

iPhone users: Search for the Voice Memo app on your phone. Hit the red record button and confirm that you see the stopwatch running. Once you’re done, hit the red square and the stopwatch should stop.

Android users: Search for the Voice Recorder app on your phone. Use the red button to start recording—the stopwatch will begin—and the gray square to end the recording.