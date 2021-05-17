Got 3 Minutes? That’s All You Need to Tell Your Travel Tale

Illustration by Supriya Kalidas
May 17, 2021
For years we’ve shared stories with you—in season two of our podcast, we want to hear yours.
In season two of “Travel Tales by AFAR,” we’re featuring stories from some of our favorite people: our readers.
For years, we’ve shared our stories with you—and now it’s your turn.
As the host of Travel Tales by AFAR, I spent much of 2020 introducing some of our favorite travel stories from the comfort of a blanket fort in my houseboat. Well, in season two of the podcast, launching May 27, 2021, I’ll still be in the blanket fort—but this time I’ll also share short audio travel stories from our readers. That’s you!
From July through September, each Thursday we’ll highlight one reader’s epic, funny, transformational, or inspiring travel story. What’s that travel story you tell at parties? What travel experience has stuck with you, long after you returned home?
For those ready to share, here’s a straightforward guide to creating and submitting your own Travel Tale.
We’re looking for a one- to three-minute audio clip about a memorable trip. Not sure where to begin? Here are a handful of prompts to get the creativity flowing:
The easiest way to record is through the voice memo app built into your phone.
iPhone users: Search for the Voice Memo app on your phone. Hit the red record button and confirm that you see the stopwatch running. Once you’re done, hit the red square and the stopwatch should stop.
Android users: Search for the Voice Recorder app on your phone. Use the red button to start recording—the stopwatch will begin—and the gray square to end the recording.
You can also just take a video. No matter which option you choose, hold the phone up to your ear and speak into it as if you were talking on the phone.
You have two options to share your story.
Upload it: Fill out this form and upload the audio directly to the form from your phone or desktop.
Email us: Send your audio file to traveltales@afar.com.
iPhone users can tap the three ellipses on the lefthand side of their saved audio recording, which will pull up a menu that includes the option to “share.”
Android users, tap and hold your finger down on the saved recording, which will also bring up a menu that includes an option to share. Be sure to include your full name.
If you run into any questions or concerns, please email traveltales@afar.com. Happy recording!
