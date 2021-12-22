A Miracle in Mexico

In this excerpt from “Speed & Scale: An Action Plan for Solving Our Climate Crisis Now,” an underwater story of progress and hope.

share this article

Let’s get the bad news out of the way: Our oceans are under assault on two fronts. They’re being pressed to take in carbon from both the air above and their floors below. Meanwhile, marine life is choking on plastic that has sullied the furthest reaches and depths of our waters. Overfishing has spread from 10 percent of the world’s stocks in 1980 to 33 percent today, with China, India, and Indonesia the worst offenders. Tragically, 90 percent of the globe’s coral reefs could be gone by 2050, killed by warmer waters and acidity. China has already forfeited 80 percent of its barrier reefs. Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, the largest system in the world, has lost more than half its corals to mass “bleaching” events, telltale signs of warming waters. By far the biggest contributor to ocean acidification is CO2 from the air, which gets absorbed by the ocean. By achieving net zero and reducing atmospheric carbon dioxide, we can stem the tide on ocean warming and acidification. In the meantime, we can cut ocean-related emissions by expanding the seas’ protected zones. Leading this charge is marine ecologist Enric Sala, one of the world’s top experts on ocean protections. Sala came by his life’s passion naturally, growing up on the Costa Brava of northern Spain. After studying biology at the University of Barcelona and earning his doctorate in ecology, he became a professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1999, on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, Sala visited Cabo Pulmo, a once rich ecosystem that had become an underwater desert. The fishermen could no longer catch enough to make ends meet. The marine vegetation that once fed their fish—and captured many tons of carbon—had disappeared. Desperate, the fishermen did something no one expected. As Sala explained in a TED talk, “Instead of spending more time at sea, trying to catch the few fish left, they stopped fishing completely. They created a national park in the sea, a no take marine reserve.” Ten years later, this underwater barren zone had become a kaleidoscope of life and color. Even the large predators—groupers, sharks, and jacks—returned. As Sala noted, “We saw it come back to its pristine level. And those visionary fishermen and towns are making much more money, from economic growth and tourism.” Sala quit his academic job to work full time as a conservationist for the National Geographic Society. In collaboration with the naturalist Mike Fay, he persuaded the president of Gabon in Central Africa to create a network of national sea parks. In 2008, Sala and Fay launched the Pristine Seas initiative to document the wild places left in the ocean and to work with governments to protect them. These spectacular refuges, sprawling over an expanse half the size of Canada, are now fully protected by government laws or regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This showed what the future ocean could be like,” Sala says. “Because the ocean has extraordinary regenerative power. We just need to protect many more places at risk so they can become wild and full of life again.” It’s a story with a simple moral: When business aligns with conservation, miracles can happen. While coastal marine reserves have recently grown in number, only 7 percent of ocean waters are fully protected from overfishing and other destruction. For our plan to work, we need at least 30 percent of the ocean under protection by 2030, and 50 percent by 2050. “The jury is in on marine reserves—they work,” National Public Radio reported. “Research has repeatedly shown that fish numbers quickly climb following well enforced fishing bans, creating tangible benefits for fishers who work the surrounding waters. In fact, many experts believe fishing will only be sustainable if marine reserves are expanded significantly.” It’s a story with a simple moral: When business aligns with conservation, miracles can happen. While the vast majority of fishing is in our coastal oceans, the high seas host their fair share as well. Fishing in the deep oceans is largely unregulated. Regional authorities can police practices in coastal areas. But the rules get muddier—and enforcement spottier—the further out into the seas you go.

ADVERTISEMENT