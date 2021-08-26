Introducing the World’s Newest Ocean

The National Geographic Society for the first time named the Southern Ocean as the newest of Earth’s five oceans. Dive into what it means for conservation—and travelers.

Pop quiz: How many oceans are there on the planet? Answer: It depends on whom you ask—but as of June 2021, most official organizations would say there are five oceans. The Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, and Arctic Oceans are all long-established fixtures in cartography, but there’s been some international debate over what some refer to as the Southern Ocean, the body of water that surrounds Antarctica. If you’ve heard of the Southern Ocean, it’s because scientific bodies like the U.S. federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) have for decades recognized it as a separate and distinct body of water, yet it’s still not recognized by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) due to a lack of consensus among member countries. In years past, the Southern Ocean was frequently left off of world maps, or when it did appear, it came with a qualification. But the Southern Ocean’s status is experiencing a sea change, following the National Geographic Society’s announcement on World Oceans Day in June that it would now recognize the body of water on its widely used maps, a move that intends to bring more attention—and conservation muscle—to the area’s fragile ecosystem, and perhaps even pave the way for the IHO to recognize it, too. This new designation bodes well for both science and conservation, according to Dr. Verena Meraldi, a biologist and chief scientist of Hurtigruten, a Norway-based cruise company whose offerings include expeditions into Antarctica. “Recognizing the Southern Ocean as an independent entity, and understanding the role it plays in global circulation, is one huge step towards the increased development of scientific research projects and conservation of all species that call this ocean home,” Meraldi says.

The Southern Ocean ecosystem is unique for several reasons. First, the ocean is divided by a current rather than a continent, called the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC), the planet’s strongest current. It also connects the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans, allowing for the crucial interocean exchange of carbon dioxide, heat, and other chemicals that help to regulate each body of water. And when the ACC is squeezed through the Drake Passage, a portion of the Southern Ocean’s cold waters flows north as far as the equator and Galápagos islands, and they play a crucial role in balancing out the environments of these faraway habitats. In addition, the Southern Ocean is one of the most productive feeding grounds in the world: During winter, 50 percent of the ocean is covered with ice, and when that ice thaws in the spring, it creates a unique surface layer of less salty water that causes phytoplankton to thrive in so much abundance that it resembles a milky substance that can be seen from space.

