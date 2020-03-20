Songs From Around the Globe to Help Keep the Gloom at Bay

Music from Colombia, Japan, Brazil, Greenland, and more is just a click away.

With international travel all but off-limits and restaurants across the country shuttered, it feels like the cross-cultural interactions once taken for granted have been put on hold. But there’s a sliver of good news: Music from everywhere—and we mean everywhere—is still just a click away. Whether you need something to lift the spirits, clean out your ears after five hours of Kenny G–inspired hold music while trying to cancel a flight, or just something to encourage dancing like no one is watching (because chances are no one is), start here. Herencia de Timbiqui - “I a Kelé Kandá” (Colombia) Herencia de Timbiqui, an 11-strong ensemble, takes the traditional Afro Colombian sounds of the country’s Pacific region and throws them in a blender along with pop, R&B, salsa, and funk. The result is music that seems specifically designed to make you happy. Magic System - “1er Gaou” (Ivory Coast)

A 20-year-old hit that inexplicably didn’t catch on beyond the African continent and France, this song is about saying “you snooze, you lose.” It tells the story of Magic System’s lead singer, Salif Traoré, and an ex-girlfriend who asked for him back once he found success. But honestly, who really cares what it’s about? Try not dancing to this. Ulrich Schnauss - “. . . Passing By” (Germany) Right now, it’s hard to do anything besides stare at Twitter and sink into existential dread. But it’s important to remember to let yourself daydream. This, from German electronic musician Ulrich Schnauss, is your soundtrack for staring out the window, reliving the places you’ve been, and planning for the places you’ll go (eventually). Kiran Ahluwalia and Tinariwen - “Mustt Mustt” (India/Mali)

What happens when you combine South Asian vocal traditions with guitar rock from the Sahara? Whatever this magic is. It’s highly danceable, catchy, and, hey, if a bunch of Tuareg musicians from northern Mali can sing along in Urdu, you can, too. Tim Maia - “O Caminho Do Bem” (Brazil)

Go on your once-daily walk around the block with confidence, thanks to this, from Brazilian icon Tim Maia. Just when you think it can’t get any funkier, the rolls on the cowbell hit and a guitar solo sets in.



Béla Fleck and D’Gary - “Kinetsa” (USA/Madagascar) Part of a documentary project that brought American banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck to Africa in search of his instrument’s roots, this is one of many improvised jams featuring musicians from across the continent. It’s a testament to the power of music to dissolve the barriers between cultures, even as we face a world where we’re being forced to close ourselves off. It’s also a straight-up ripper of a song.





iLe - “Curandera” (Puerto Rico) Puerto Rican musician iLe knows that sometimes simple is better. Take a single vocal line, throw a storm of drums under it, and bam: Your heart rate’s up and you don’t even notice your feet are shuffling to the beat while you chop onions in the kitchen. Then, inevitably, you hit “repeat.” Happy End - “Kaze wo Atsumete” (Japan)

