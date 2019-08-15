Round-Trip Flights to Singapore From New York Just Dropped to $640

Aug 15, 2019
Flying to Singapore from New York typically costs at least $950.
Flights on Singapore Airlines are marked down hundreds of dollars right now.
It’s never too early to start thinking ahead for your 2020 travels—and it always helps if one of the world’s best airlines is having a major sale to one of the most exciting destinations of the year. From now until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 31, round-trip fares on Singapore Airlines can be booked for as low as $640 between New York City and Singapore’s Changi Airport for travel dates this winter and spring during the city-state’s peak travel season.
The sale applies to fares for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday departures between January 13 and May 21. The lowest fares of $640 can be found for Economy Lite tickets with layovers, which include two pieces of luggage but not seat selection (that’s $24 extra each way). According to Google Flights data, these fares are $390 less than usual (usually the cheapest tickets to Singapore from New York cost between $950 and $1,350).
If you want to fly nonstop in Premium Economy, there are also major deals to be had. Tickets on nonstop routes can be found for as little as $1,089, which are $635 cheaper than usual. Typically, you’d pay between $1,550 and $2,250 for a ticket.
Here are a few examples of those discounted fares we found at press time:
$640: Singapore Airlines Round-Trip Economy Tickets From New York (JFK) to Singapore (SIN)
Not surprisingly, several other airlines, including United and Japan’s highly ranked ANA, have also dropped their airfare on similar dates to match this sale.
$602: United Round-Trip Economy Tickets From Newark (EWR) to Singapore (SIN)
$618: ANA Round-Trip Economy Tickets From New York (JFK) to Singapore (SIN)
To book these fares, search for the best dates via Google Flights and purchase your tickets directly through websites for Singapore Airlines, ANA, or United.
For more information on this sale, visit Airfarewatchdog's website.
