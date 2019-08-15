Round-Trip Flights to Singapore From New York Just Dropped to $640

It’s never too early to start thinking ahead for your 2020 travels—and it always helps if one of the world’s best airlines is having a major sale to one of the most exciting destinations of the year. From now until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 31, round-trip fares on Singapore Airlines can be booked for as low as $640 between New York City and Singapore’s Changi Airport for travel dates this winter and spring during the city-state’s peak travel season.

The sale applies to fares for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday departures between January 13 and May 21. The lowest fares of $640 can be found for Economy Lite tickets with layovers, which include two pieces of luggage but not seat selection (that’s $24 extra each way). According to Google Flights data, these fares are $390 less than usual (usually the cheapest tickets to Singapore from New York cost between $950 and $1,350).

If you want to fly nonstop in Premium Economy, there are also major deals to be had. Tickets on nonstop routes can be found for as little as $1,089, which are $635 cheaper than usual. Typically, you’d pay between $1,550 and $2,250 for a ticket.

Here are a few examples of those discounted fares we found at press time: