Should I Go Home for the Holidays?

AFAR editors reflect on the challenges faced—and decisions made—regarding this year’s less-than-festive season.

As New York City attempts to hold off a winter COVID spike, Mayor Bill de Blasio went so far as to ask New Yorkers—those constantly moving millions—to stay put this holiday season. “I hate to say it, but I have to urge all New Yorkers: Do not travel out of state for the holidays,” de Blasio said during a press briefing this week. “Realize that by doing that, unfortunately, you could be putting yourself and your family in danger. “We’re going to feel that pull to want to be with our families, want to be with our loved ones. We’re going to feel that pull to do what we would do in a normal year. But it’s not a normal year,” de Blasio said. True statement—but it’s a bitter pill to swallow in a year when we need our loved ones most. Currently, the U.S. rolling average of new infections is 70,000 daily, a record high, reports the Washington Post. The Midwest and Rocky Mountains case counts are on the rise; New York’s infection rate remains lower than most of the country, but fear knows no boundaries. At AFAR, our editors watch state-by-state infection rates, restrictions, and quarantines closely, and we field a lot of questions from friends and family about where to go, when, and how to do so responsibly. But when it comes to these very real, personal questions about visiting loved ones, we’re struggling like everyone else to make a smart, careful decision. Our editors are in big cities—New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London—and small towns from Oregon to New Jersey right now. In some cases, our families are far flung. Here’s what a few of us plan to do (or attempt to do) this holiday season. Staying in state—it’s just too complicated

“I’m long overdue for a flight from California back home to England, but the roller coaster of regulations and minefield of cases in both places make that look increasingly unlikely. If it was just me and my wife it might be doable, with tests and quarantines, but throw in a five-year-old and twin one-year-olds, and it just doesn’t make sense. Technically, we could travel there and back (we’re all either dual citizens or Green Card holders and allowed in, both ways)—but we’ll probably stick to visiting relatives on California’s central coast, with a final COVID test in L.A. before we leave. I’m still desperate to buy a flight home for some time in the near- to mid-future, though.” —Tim Chester, senior news editor

Going to my parents’ house if we test negative “My parents live in Southern California and I live in Northern California, so chances are high that we’ll end up at their place for the holidays. We have already visited them once over the summer and since it’s within driving distance, we feel the risks of traveling to their place are minimal. The only thing that has changed since this summer is that our son went back to in-person preschool, so we will pull him out of preschool a week or so before the trip, then we’ll all get polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests (also known as the nasal swab test), as research has shown that these tests are more accurate than the rapid-result antigen tests. If the results are negative, we’ll drive down to Orange County as planned. “My brother, who lives in Romania with his wife and two sons, is also planning on joining us. This part has been a bit murkier. As dual citizens, they’re legally allowed to travel between the U.S. and Europe despite current restrictions on travel between the continents. And they likely won’t be under any obligation to quarantine on arrival in the U.S. as the CDC no longer even recommends such a quarantine, let alone requires it. However, I’ve asked my brother and his family to quarantine for five days (because data shows this is about the average incubation period for COVID-19) and then take PCR tests. Only after receiving negative results would they then head to my parents’ home to ensure the health and safety of my parents, who are in their 70s. Having this conversation has been an ongoing process. Like all things COVID, nothing is easy. But I think with some respect, understanding, and maturity we can get through these tough decisions and hopefully have a wonderful holiday all together—that’s the whole point, right?” —Michelle Baran, travel news editor Going home to California for a month

