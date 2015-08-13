What All-American Culture Looks Like to a First-Time Visitor

Photo by Algirdas Bakas
By Algirdas Bakas
08.13.15
From the August/September 2015 issue
Photo by Algirdas Bakas
Photographer Algirdas Bakas got a peek at van life along Highway 1 near Santa Barbara, California.
During an epic U.S. road trip, a Lithuanian photographer discovers bluegrass, bagels, and classic Americana ways of life.
On his first trip to the United States, Lithuanian photographer Algirdas Bakas took a ride from coast to coast with nothing but a motorcycle, a camera, and fresh eyes. “It’s a big place, this America,” Bakas says. “Driving through, it would often be over 100 miles of straight road, with beautiful blues and yellows meeting in the horizon.” During his U.S. road trip, Bakas “clocked 5,985 miles, 129 cups of coffee, 49 stops, 13 states, and two flat tires.” The result? An honest, up-close documentation of old-school Americana in all its glory, through the eyes of a visitor.
