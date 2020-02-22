Scuba Diving Slave Shipwrecks Is a Spiritual Journey

It’s also a chance for black divers to become more engaged with the underwater activity while working to uncover a painful and important part of history.

“It’s the souls of our ancestors,” said 74-year-old Ken Stewart, cofounder of Diving With a Purpose (DWP), an organization that leads programs focused on submerged heritage, including slave shipwrecks. “We know that 41 people died there, so it could be a graveyard,” Stewart said of the Guerrero, a Spanish slave ship that sunk somewhere in the southern end of Florida’s Biscayne National Park in 1827. Stewart and his organization have been searching for the Guerrero for 16 years. He believes that underwater archaeology of slave shipwrecks is an important cultural experience for black divers to understand and document the tragedy of enslaved Africans in North America. “I was never a history buff, but realized the Guerrero was one of the biggest incentives for people to join DWP; be a part of history; and experience a spiritual dive,” said Stewart. If one is interested in being a part of slave wreck research and diving, then DWP is an organization that is open to new members of any race who can be involved in this work. Teenagers and young adults can also be a part of the search for the Guerrero with the youth division of DWP, Youth Diving With a Purpose (YDWP), where students ages 16 to 23 take part in underwater archaeology work each summer. DWP has been involved in other shipwreck archaeology efforts as well: Lead instructor Kamau Sadiki participated in the search for the São José in Cape Town, South Africa, and for the Clotilda in Africatown in Alabama. Photo by Robyn Leone Diving With a Purpose lead instructor Jay Haigler trains members of the Slave Wrecks Project community monitoring program in Mozambique in 2018. Another organization focused on slave wreck archaeology is the Slave Wrecks Project (SWP), which is run by the Smithsonian and focused on “recovering, restoring, remembering, protecting, and sharing previously submerged archeological remains and long-neglected histories from slave ships.” Researchers, institutions, and historians are able to do archaeology work on these wrecks, which span sites in North America, Mozambique, Senegal, and St. Croix, among other global locations. For example, in 2018, the SWP participated in efforts to locate the Clotilda, called “America’s last slave ship,” which carried 110 enslaved Africans from the west coast of Africa into Alabama’s Mobile Bay in the fall of 1860.

SWP recovered the wreck of the slave ship São José in 2014, which was one of the first times that there was archaeological documentation of a vessel that carried enslaved people. One mission of SWP is to work with local communities where the slave ship archaeology is taking place in order to form a connection with the descendants of Africans who may have perished on board. “Through the Slave Wrecks Project’s Community Engagement Program, professional divers are teaching the fundamentals of scuba diving and underwater documentation,” said Mary Elliott, curator of American slavery at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and leader of the Community Engagement Program for SWP. “A team of university-based archaeologists are introducing students in Mobile’s Africatown, St. Croix, Senegal and on the island of Mozambique to archaeology, teaching them to investigate neighborhoods and building sites to uncover information about the people who once lived, worked and raised families there.” While the work they do is very inspirational, there are no current opportunities for volunteer divers to work with SWP (those who are interested can contact the program about possible future opportunities). Encouraging greater diversity in scuba diving As a certified scuba diver for almost three years, I have personally experienced being the only black diver on most of my recreational dives. I recently made one black scuba diving buddy after joining Stewart and his organization last summer while on a historic shipwreck archaeology program with YDWP. Before the trip, I had no black friends who were certified divers. My experience in the program was not focused on a search for the Guerrero, but instead, an underwater archaeology training session to help the National Park Service map a mid-1800s shipwreck site. The wreck, named BISC-60, lies in 22 feet of water in Biscayne National Park, and as a team we identified wooden planks, metal scraps, nails, and iron fasteners that previously held together pieces of the ship, among other artifacts. View this post on Instagram Bye 2019! My absolute favorite travel adventure of 2019 was doing #underwaterarcheology work alongside teenage scuba divers from the @y.d.w.p organization. Documenting 200-year-old shipwrecks underwater while scuba diving was quite surreal to say the least. #divingwithapurpose @michaellanghans A post shared by Adrienne Jordan (@ajeveryday) on Dec 31, 2019 at 6:08pm PST

