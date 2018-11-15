Score a Classic Car Rental With a Stay at These Southern California Hotels

Three of Marriott’s newest Autograph Collection Hotels on the West Coast have teamed up with VINTY, a classic car rental company, this winter to offer guests the chance to road-trip along Southern California’s coastline in a one-of-a-kind vintage car.

Available from November 2018 to January 2019, this special collaboration is available at the westdrift Hotel in Manhattan Beach, Lido House in Newport Beach, and Hotel Republic in San Diego. You can either book the road trip package at just one of these hotels and use the car to get around town for the weekend, or pair it with two or all three properties to take a road trip down the coastline from Manhattan Beach to San Diego.

Courtesy of Autograph Collection Hotels The Topside Roof Deck bar at Newport Beach’s Lido House hotel

Included in the two-night package is a three-day vintage car rental (you’ll be able to pick anything from a 1957 Porsche Speedster to a 1967 Cadillac DeVille), plus gas and complimentary valet parking at the hotel. As an added bonus, Autograph Collection is also throwing in an illustrated road map with off-the-beaten-path places to explore during your trip.

Packages accommodate up to four guests with rates starting at $4,898 at westdrift, $4,204 at Lido House, and $3,300 at Hotel Republic.

A note about the Southern California wildfires: Currently a section of Highway 1 is closed just north of Santa Monica due to the Woolsey Fire in Malibu. All three of these hotels are at least 10 miles south of the road closures and are unaffected by the fire.

