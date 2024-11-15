The First Luxury Sleeper Train in England and Wales Will Whisk Travelers to Cornwall and the Lake District

Train enthusiasts who fancy a dose of luxury with their rail journeys will no doubt swoon over the latest portfolio addition by award-winning rail operator Belmond: the Britannic Explorer, the first luxury sleeper train in England and Wales. It will debut in July 2025.

The Britannic Explorer will showcase an array of high-end offerings aboard. Amenities include fine dining by acclaimed British chef Simon Rogan, a wellness suite with a spa, and a botanically inspired bar where passengers can sip cocktails while watching the English countryside roll past.

The Britannic Explorer will depart from London, offering a trio of three-night itineraries through Cornwall, the Lake District, and Wales. And if you’re looking for a slightly longer journey, the schedule allows passengers to mix and match destinations, meaning you can either tackle Cornwall and Wales or the Lake District and Wales over six nights. Along the way, optional off-train excursions include private dining at exclusive restaurants, guided hikes in Wales, and open-water swimming in the Lake District.

The food served in the Britannica Explorer dining car will reflect the landscapes rolling by outside the window. Courtesy of Belmond

Prices start at £11,000 (about US$14,000) based on double occupancy (including meals, drinks, and excursions). Already, there’s plenty of interest in booking, Gary Franklin, Belmond’s vice president of trains and cruises told Afar.

“We have been very pleasantly surprised with the bookings we have taken in the last two days,” Franklin said. “For us, it reflects that travelers are looking to slow down and enjoy the luxury of time on our trains. It is not a rush to reach the end destination, but enjoying the journey with friends and loved ones.”

Fine dining and luxe interiors

One particular highlight for passengers will be the Britannic Explorer’s culinary offerings. The fine dining program will be helmed by Simon Rogan, a pioneering chef in Britain’s farm-to-fork movement whose restaurants, including L’Enclume, boast a total of eight Michelin stars and two Michelin Green stars worldwide. All three routes will have afternoon tea, lunch, and dinner menus showcasing locally sourced, seasonal ingredients and inspired by regional cuisine and influences.

Guest suites on the Britannic Explorer are inspired by the British countryside. Courtesy of Belmond

“I am very excited to bring this approach to the launch of the Britannic Explorer, where each plate will reflect Britain’s diverse landscapes,” Rogan said in a release. “I hope every passenger not only enjoys the flavors but also feels a connection between the dishes and the journey, making their time on board truly memorable.”

The bar promises to be a spiffy spot to linger over an aperitif. Located in the Observation Car, the area is inspired by Victorian apothecaries, with creative, botanically leaning cocktails, artisan gins, and craft beers. A signature cocktail will be unveiled in 2025, a Belmond spokesperson told Afar.

Meanwhile, 18 total cabins, which are more accurately described as suites (including three Grand Suites), feature luxe interiors by renowned London-based studio Albion Nord and inspired by the English coastline and rolling hills.

Chef and restaurateur Simon Rogan designed the fine-dining menu onboard. Courtesy of Belmond

A busy time for Belmond

It’s been a busy time for Belmond, which was acquired by French luxury brand LVMH in 2019 and has rolled forward with several major projects across its rail portfolio since the pandemic. In 2024, it relaunched the Eastern & Oriental Express and unveiled new accommodations and routes on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, including Paris to the French Alps, with a new Paris to Portofino, Italy, itinerary scheduled to start service in June.

One much-celebrated recent development was the unveiling at the Venice Biennale of its L’Observatoire, a new sleeper carriage conceptualized by the acclaimed French photographer and street artist JR. In addition, Belmond also has added new Grand Suites on the Royal Scotsman.

With the upcoming debut of the Britannic Explorer, discerning travelers can now enjoy a taste of Belmond’s upscale experience in England, too. Said Franklin: “We are looking forward to bringing our level of service, cultural immersion, and exclusive experiences to the U.K. with the first luxury sleeper train in England and Wales.”