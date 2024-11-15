Tips + NewsTrains
By Blane Bachelor
  •  November 15, 2024

The First Luxury Sleeper Train in England and Wales Will Whisk Travelers to Cornwall and the Lake District

Set to launch in July 2025, Belmond’s 18-cabin Britannic Explorer aims to bring a touch of elegance to rail travel in England and Wales.

A train bar cart with cushioned seats. pillows, metal lamps, and plants

The Britannic Explorer is meant to evoke the feeling of a posh garden party.

Courtesy of Belmond

Train enthusiasts who fancy a dose of luxury with their rail journeys will no doubt swoon over the latest portfolio addition by award-winning rail operator Belmond: the Britannic Explorer, the first luxury sleeper train in England and Wales. It will debut in July 2025.

The Britannic Explorer will showcase an array of high-end offerings aboard. Amenities include fine dining by acclaimed British chef Simon Rogan, a wellness suite with a spa, and a botanically inspired bar where passengers can sip cocktails while watching the English countryside roll past.

The Britannic Explorer will depart from London, offering a trio of three-night itineraries through Cornwall, the Lake District, and Wales. And if you’re looking for a slightly longer journey, the schedule allows passengers to mix and match destinations, meaning you can either tackle Cornwall and Wales or the Lake District and Wales over six nights. Along the way, optional off-train excursions include private dining at exclusive restaurants, guided hikes in Wales, and open-water swimming in the Lake District.

An opulent railway dining car with botanically patterned seats, modern chandeliers, white tablecloths, and windows looking out on dramatic views

The food served in the Britannica Explorer dining car will reflect the landscapes rolling by outside the window.

Courtesy of Belmond

Prices start at £11,000 (about US$14,000) based on double occupancy (including meals, drinks, and excursions). Already, there’s plenty of interest in booking, Gary Franklin, Belmond’s vice president of trains and cruises told Afar.

“We have been very pleasantly surprised with the bookings we have taken in the last two days,” Franklin said. “For us, it reflects that travelers are looking to slow down and enjoy the luxury of time on our trains. It is not a rush to reach the end destination, but enjoying the journey with friends and loved ones.”

Fine dining and luxe interiors

One particular highlight for passengers will be the Britannic Explorer’s culinary offerings. The fine dining program will be helmed by Simon Rogan, a pioneering chef in Britain’s farm-to-fork movement whose restaurants, including L’Enclume, boast a total of eight Michelin stars and two Michelin Green stars worldwide. All three routes will have afternoon tea, lunch, and dinner menus showcasing locally sourced, seasonal ingredients and inspired by regional cuisine and influences.

A guest suite with wood-paneled walls, a green couch, a pink ottoman, marble table, and a bed seen through an open doorway

Guest suites on the Britannic Explorer are inspired by the British countryside.

Courtesy of Belmond

“I am very excited to bring this approach to the launch of the Britannic Explorer, where each plate will reflect Britain’s diverse landscapes,” Rogan said in a release. “I hope every passenger not only enjoys the flavors but also feels a connection between the dishes and the journey, making their time on board truly memorable.”

The bar promises to be a spiffy spot to linger over an aperitif. Located in the Observation Car, the area is inspired by Victorian apothecaries, with creative, botanically leaning cocktails, artisan gins, and craft beers. A signature cocktail will be unveiled in 2025, a Belmond spokesperson told Afar.

Meanwhile, 18 total cabins, which are more accurately described as suites (including three Grand Suites), feature luxe interiors by renowned London-based studio Albion Nord and inspired by the English coastline and rolling hills.

A bald chef in a white coat snipping plants in a field of greens

Chef and restaurateur Simon Rogan designed the fine-dining menu onboard.

Courtesy of Belmond

A busy time for Belmond

It’s been a busy time for Belmond, which was acquired by French luxury brand LVMH in 2019 and has rolled forward with several major projects across its rail portfolio since the pandemic. In 2024, it relaunched the Eastern & Oriental Express and unveiled new accommodations and routes on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, including Paris to the French Alps, with a new Paris to Portofino, Italy, itinerary scheduled to start service in June.

One much-celebrated recent development was the unveiling at the Venice Biennale of its L’Observatoire, a new sleeper carriage conceptualized by the acclaimed French photographer and street artist JR. In addition, Belmond also has added new Grand Suites on the Royal Scotsman.

With the upcoming debut of the Britannic Explorer, discerning travelers can now enjoy a taste of Belmond’s upscale experience in England, too. Said Franklin: “We are looking forward to bringing our level of service, cultural immersion, and exclusive experiences to the U.K. with the first luxury sleeper train in England and Wales.”

Blane Bachelor
Journalist Blane Bachelor regularly contributes to outlets including CNN, Conde Nast Traveler, and Garden & Gun. Her main specialties are travel and aviation, but she especially loves offbeat topics (like anything spooky or haunted!). Blane was born and raised in Florida and has lived in four countries abroad. Her current base is Amsterdam, where she resides with her husband and son.
From Our Partners
Two people wearing robes on a deck outside of a sauna surrounded by trees and snow in Minnesota.
Health + Wellness
This State Is a Must-Visit for Winter Wellness
Sponsored by
A view of the purple mountains reflecting in a pond at the Indian Wells Golf Resort in the Greater Palm Springs, California.
Health + Wellness
This California Destination Is the Perfect Outdoor Getaway
Sponsored by
A view of the pool and surrounding desert mountains at Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort in the Greater Palm Springs, California
Health + Wellness
Treat Yourself to a Wellness Weekend in This Desert Oasis
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
Apple AirTags are a popular way for travelers who prefer to check luggage to keep track of their bags.
Trending News
Apple Just Announced That It’s Partnering With Airlines to Help Prevent Lost Luggage
November 13, 2024 01:58 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A United, Delta, and American airplane all crossing paths with each other at an airport
Air Travel News
U.S. Airlines Now Owe You Automatic Refunds. Here’s How to Get Them.
November 13, 2024 11:51 AM
 · 
Dennis Green
Venice, Italy - 10.15.2023: Aсqua alta on San Marco square in Venice. Queues of tourists on special flood protection platforms in Venice.
Trending News
Venice Expands Its Tourist Tax for 2025—but With Several Notable Exceptions
November 12, 2024 12:03 PM
 · 
Erica Firpo
Two tourists riding electric bikes on Inishmore, the largest of the Aran Islands in Galway Bay, Ireland. Renting a bicycle is one of the most popular way to get around Inis Mor.
Trending News
Ready to Pack Up and Change Your Life? These 4 Countries Would Like to Pay You to Move There
November 12, 2024 08:09 AM
 · 
Devorah Lev-Tov