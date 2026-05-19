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Destinations
Africa
Asia
Caribbean
Europe
Middle East
North + Central America
South America
Oceania
United States
All Travel Guides
Trip Ideas
AFAR Advisor
Art + Culture
Beaches
Cities We Love
Cruise
Destination Spotlight
Epic Trips
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
In the Magazine
LGBTQ Travel
Longreads
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Sustainable Travel
Weekend Getaways
Where to Go Next
Tips + News
Air Travel News
Cruise News
The Future of Travel
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Trains
Travel Deals
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Trending Travel News
Visas + Passports
Hotels
Hotels We Love
Most Recent Articles
Journeys
Podcasts
Unpacked
Travel Tales
View From Afar
Subscribe
Newsletter
Subscribe to Print Magazine
Give a Gift
Renew Magazine
Magazine Customer Service
Ryleigh Norgrove
Afar contributor
MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Epic Trips
How to Get the Best Parthenon Views in Athens? Go Rock Climbing
May 19, 2026 06:18 PM
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Ryleigh Norgrove