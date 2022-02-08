Rent Issa Rae’s South L.A. Airbnb for Super Bowl Sunday

The couch in her Airbnb is very similar to the one Rae actually owns at home.

The “Insecure” star and creator transformed a South L.A. home located in the neighborhood she grew up in into an Airbnb rental that showcases and celebrates the area’s Black culture.

Hollywood multi-hyphenate Issa Rae has taken on a number of different roles during her time in the industry: actor, writer, producer, director. But as her five-season HBO hit Insecure wrapped up last December, Rae has had time to add another feather to her cap: Airbnb host. South Los Angeles-native Rae will rent out a home located in the historically Black neighborhood of View Park that she grew up in to two guests for just $56 a night from February 12 to February 14—just in time for Super Bowl Sunday plans and/or a Valentine’s Day getaway. During their stay, visitors will dine on a taco dinner for two catered by Worldwide Tacos on game day, enjoy panoramic views of Los Angeles that stretch all the way to the Hollywood Hills, and even have the opportunity to chat virtually with Rae upon check-in. Best of all? Guests have access to Rae’s personal guidebook to South L.A. that includes some of her favorite haunts (see: Southern Girl Desserts and Eso Won Books). Since Insecure is set and was mostly shot in L.A., fans will be sure to recognize a filming location or two. Photograph by Sean Costello The couch in the Airbnb is very similar to the one Rae actually owns.

“Los Angeles has so many unique neighborhoods, but I have a soft spot for South L.A.,” Rae wrote in the Airbnb listing. “It’s exciting to see the neighborhood get the attention it deserves as everyone prepares for football’s favorite Sunday. From Leimert Park or View Park to Inglewood and Baldwin Hills, you’ll quickly learn why South L.A. is home to some of the city’s best—if lesser-known—food, art, creativity, and culture.” Though Rae’s proposed itinerary is jam packed with activities, there will still be plenty of time for guests to enjoy the Airbnb itself. The ultra-trendy, midcentury-style home has been decked out in artwork by local Black artists, such as Vakseen and Maya Iman, and has a lap pool lined with chaises that may pull you away from actual laps. From her work on five seasons of Insecure to marching down Crenshaw to celebrate the groundbreaking of Destination Crenshaw, an outdoor museum that celebrates African American history set to open in the fall of 2022, Rae has always been passionate about celebrating her Los Angeles roots. Now she’s excited to share her home with guests—in style. “I’m inviting guests to spend a weekend in my hometown to experience the culture, businesses, and communities that influence my storytelling on screen,” Rae wrote in the Airbnb listing. “I can’t wait to show guests all the things that make Black L.A. so special firsthand.” Photograph by Sean Costello Enjoy views that stretch all the way to the Hollywood Hills at Issa Rae’s Airbnb.

Also known as South Central, South Los Angeles can trace its roots back to the start of the 20th century when African Americans from all over the country—but especially the South—began moving in droves to L.A. However, thanks to widespread, systemic racial housing and loan discrimation (a practice known as “redlining”), new Black Angelenos were excluded from living in the “nicer” parts of Los Angeles and relegated to an area south of downtown that extends down Central Avenue all the way to Slauson—hence, South Central. In recent years, there’s been a push to revitalize South Los Angeles neighborhoods and to commemorate their unique histories and personalities. View Park, where Rae’s Airbnb is located, is one of the wealthiest historically black communities in the United States, alongside its sister neighborhoods of Ladera Heights and Baldwin Hills. To help offset the economic impact that Airbnb hosting has on renters and homeowners in the area, Airbnb will concurrently donate $500,000 in partnership with Nasdaq to grassroots organizations such as LeadersUp, which hopes to end the racial wealth disparity by connecting young people of color with quality employers, and Brotherhood Crusade, which works to improve the quality of life for underrepresented communities. Bookings open on Tuesday, February 8 at 1 p.m. EST. >>Next: 21 Places to Learn About African American History

