Qantas Is Offering $100 One-Way Fares to Australia This Week

Australian carrier Qantas just entered its 100th year and for some reason we’re the ones getting a birthday present. This week, the airline is offering one-way fares to Australia for $100 each.

From Monday through Thursday, Qantas will make 100 seats available each day for select city pairs and travel dates to Australia starting at $100 each way when purchased as a round trip. The fares will be released at approximately 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST each day from November 18 to November 21.

So, the catch is that you won’t know in advance which city pairs will go on sale. You will have to log on at the release time each day to find out. The first sale, which already went live, was for flights between Los Angeles and either Sydney or Melbourne, for travel on February 23 or 24 and March 1, 2, or 8. The travel dates appear to be pretty narrow. But if you have some flexibility and are willing to try your luck at it, a deal like this can’t be beat.

You can search for and book the birthday fares at Qantas’s dedicated promotional site.

And don’t be discouraged if you don’t score the $100 deal. Qantas also has numerous other flights on sale between now and November 26. For instance, flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Melbourne, Sydney, or Brisbane are on sale for as low as $699, for travel throughout this winter, next spring, and fall.

>> Next: AFAR’S Ultimate Australia Travel Guide