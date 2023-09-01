Wide angle photograph of a Puerto Rican beach with palm trees
A Local’s Guide to Off-the-Beaten-Path Puerto Rico

“Conversations around a dinner table in the mountains with interesting people, listening to live native music, and drinking coffee in the rain was just a taste of my every day,” says writer and photographer Herson Guerrero of his April 2023 experience traveling in Puerto Rico with AFAR editors as part of the inaugural United Voices by AFAR program. Guerrero was one of four local content creators selected by AFAR editors to journey through the towns of Ponce, Cayey, Adjuntas, and beyond to tell stories about the lesser-known side of the Island, in partnership with Discover Puerto Rico.

From secret beaches to Indigenous history, check out the below articles and videos for inspiring stories about this enchanting Caribbean destination from those who know it best.

Local content creators
Seeing my fellow travelers’ reactions when learning something new about my culture reassured me that Puerto Rico is a little piece of paradise.
Herson Guerrero, United Voices by AFAR Writer and Photographer
ITINERARIES
Lunch on the Pork Highway
Journeys: Caribbean + Atlantic
Savor the Delicious Local Flavors of Puerto Rico in San Juan and Beyond
Taste your way around the Caribbean Island—from chocolate and coffee to ice cream and roasted pork—on this self-guided road trip.
September 01, 2023 04:49 PM
The mountains of Puerto Rico
Journeys: Caribbean + Atlantic
Enjoy Eco-Friendly Experiences in the Lush Mountains of Puerto Rico
September 01, 2023 04:21 PM
Ponce’s Plaza
Journeys: Caribbean + Atlantic
See the Best Art and Culture That Puerto Rico Offers
September 01, 2023 05:26 PM
Boats on the sand at Crash Boat Beach
Journeys: Caribbean + Atlantic
How to Get Outdoors and Immerse Yourself in Nature in Western Puerto Rico
September 01, 2023 02:58 PM
El Yunque has the power to transport visitors to what seems like another world.
Journeys: Caribbean + Atlantic
Relax and Restore With Wellness Among the Natural Wonders of Puerto Rico
September 01, 2023 02:26 PM
I’m drawn to the natural wonders of the Island. Taking a glass-bottom kayak on the bioluminescent bay in Vieques during the new moon is pure enchantment.
Jen Ruiz, United Voices by AFAR Writer
PUERTO RICO INSPIRATION
ponce-puertorico-architecture-nologo
History + Culture
This Puerto Rico Town Has Its Own Gaudi-Style Architecture
June 23, 2023 02:37 PM
Jen Ruiz
puertorico-naviobeach-nologo-dpr
Destination Spotlight
10 Favorite Puerto Rico Finds From Locals in Our United Voices by AFAR Program
cayey-puerto-rico-sandras-farm-nologo
Food + Drink
High in the Mountains of Puerto Rico, a Coffee Farm Worth the Trek
June 15, 2023 11:11 AM
Herson Guerrero
ponce-puerto-rico-martorell-nologo
People
At 84, Puerto Rico’s Most Celebrated Artist Will “Never” Stop Painting
August 07, 2023 12:21 PM
Herson Guerrero
Two men behind a roasted pork on a spit
Outdoor Adventure
12 Best Things to Do in Puerto Rico, From Tasting Rum to River Tubing
October 14, 2023 05:09 PM
Jen Ruiz
puerto-rico-tibes-nologo
Road Trips
A Puerto Rico Road Trip That Puts Indigenous Culture First
June 09, 2023 06:01 PM
Jen Ruiz
Orocovis is one of the few places where you feel the presence of La Cordillera, [the vast mountain range that runs east to west].
Jesse Echevarria, United Voices by AFAR Photographer
puertorico-surferboard-shapers-nologo
Outdoor Adventure
Meet the People Shaping Puerto Rico’s Surfing Culture
August 14, 2023 08:43 PM
Jesse Echevarría
guavate-puerto-rico-pork-highway-nologo
Food + Drink
10 Essential Foods to Eat on a Trip to Puerto Rico
May 27, 2023 12:27 AM
Chloe Arrojado
puertorico-elpretexto-nologo
Hotels
The Puerto Rico Farm Stay That’s Changing Hospitality
May 23, 2023 06:26 PM
Katherine LaGrave
ponce-puerto-rico-different-side-nologo
Destination Spotlight
See a Different Side of Puerto Rico, Thanks to United Voices by AFAR
guavate-puerto-rico-pork-highway-nologo
Food + Drink
For Some of the Best Food in Puerto Rico, Head to the “Pork Highway”
August 22, 2023 01:16 PM
Katherine LaGrave
Wooden pier leading to bushes that reveal water with waves and people on the beach.
Beaches
11 Puerto Rico Beaches for Getting Away From the Crowds
October 23, 2023 02:23 PM
Terry Ward
VIDEOS
Puerto Rico’s Pork Highway
Puerto Rican Artist Antonio Martorell
The Coffee of Sandra Farms
