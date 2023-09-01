Relax and Restore With Wellness Among the Natural Wonders of Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s many wellness centers and activities draw on the Island’s wealth of natural resources to help inspire and rejuvenate you. Bask in the lush nature of the El Yunque rainforest, start your day with yoga at a retreat center, and explore the island of Vieques for a trip that refreshes your mind, body, and soul. A short flight away from several major U.S. cities, Puerto Rico is the ideal destination for a reset within easy reach that also doesn’t require a passport for U.S. citizens.