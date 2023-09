Relax and Restore With Wellness Among the Natural Wonders of Puerto Rico

The best way to get to the small island of Vieques off the east coast of Puerto Rico is to fly. The flight takes less than 10 minutes, and you can depart from the regional airport in Ceiba. You’ll need a rental car once you arrive on the island, as taxis are hard to come by. Buen Provecho has breakfast or lunch, depending on when you arrive. This gourmet grocery store, where everything is fresh to order, has a few tables and bar stools available if you want to dine there. Try the chef’s salad or avocado toast to keep it light.Drive to the Gran Ceiba Tree next. It’s more than 300 years old and has enormous roots and branches with inviting twists and curves. Sit for a moment to catch a breath of fresh air and enjoy the stillness.Head to Finca Victoria , an Ayurvedic boutique hotel and retreat center, to check into your room. The property’s 14 units include treehouses, cabins, and even an Airstream. Relax by the sweet water pool or wash away your worries in the outdoor shower—every room has one.Have an early dinner at El Quenepo , an open-air fine dining experience steps away from the Caribbean Sea. The menu features fresh-caught seafood and locally grown produce, many from the owner’s garden and includes vegetarian options. Try the burrata with grilled crostini, organic arugula, and a tomato basil vinaigrette. Or go for the grilled swordfish with a pineapple coconut curry sauce, basmati rice, and brown butter Brussels sprouts.Make sure you’re ready at sunset to meet your tour provider for a kayaking excursion at the Mosquito Bioluminescent Bay . Best done during a new moon with minimum ambient lighting, this is an enchanting experience where the water beneath your glass-bottom kayak lights up at the slightest touch. This natural phenomenon is only experienced at select locations worldwide, and the Vieques bay is among the brightest.