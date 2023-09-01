JOURNEYS
Relax and Restore With Wellness Among the Natural Wonders of Puerto Rico
Hike the national rainforest, kayak the bioluminescent bay, and experience some of the Caribbean Island’s best wellness retreats on this trip designed to refresh all your senses.
Puerto Rico’s many wellness centers and activities draw on the Island’s wealth of natural resources to help inspire and rejuvenate you. Bask in the lush nature of the El Yunque rainforest, start your day with yoga at a retreat center, and explore the island of Vieques for a trip that refreshes your mind, body, and soul. A short flight away from several major U.S. cities, Puerto Rico is the ideal destination for a reset within easy reach that also doesn’t require a passport for U.S. citizens.

Day 1-2Welcome to Island Life
Upon landing, fill yourself with delicious Puerto Rican food in Piñones at Donde Olga Restaurant. You can opt for indoor or outdoor seating, frequently accompanied by live music. Enjoy seafood items like crab-stuffed fritters and octopus-filled arepas (which in Puerto Rico are made with coconut or wheat flour), or heartier options, including paella and asopao, a satisfying rice gumbo. Choose from premade options if you want to grab a quick bite to go.
Next, head to Espíritu Santo River State Preserve, where you can experience an observation point with panoramic views, waterfalls, and even a boat ride. La Paseadora is a family-run company that operates boat rides by reservation only. (Typically, they rent out the whole boat for private tours to groups of 10 or more and offer individual spots on Sundays.)
Afterward, check in to Casa Alternavida, an all-inclusive wellness retreat in Río Grande. You’ll need to stay a full day to take advantage of all the activities included in your room rate, so plan to be there for two nights. With no alcohol served on the property, and all included meals gluten-free, sugar-free, and dairy-free, this is the place for a full detox.
Yoga takes place every morning on the rooftop. Daily nature outings are included and vary depending on the weather and the itineraries of other guests. Plus, massages, personal coaching, and cacao or fire ceremonies are available for an additional cost.
Day 3Rainforest Adventures in El Yunqu
Take today to explore El Yunque, Puerto Rico’s national rainforest— and the lungs of the island. Start on Angelito Trail, a short walk, taking about 15 minutes and leading to a natural swimming pool with cool and refreshing water on a hot day. Go early to avoid crowds. Parking is available on the side of the road.
From there, drive to Yokahu Tower, a vantage point that allows you to take in the vastness of the rainforest. This scenic lookout point has 96 steps to the top, and on a clear day, you can see out to neighboring islands.
Another easy hike is Juan Diego Falls, a short jaunt from the parking area and featuring three natural pools. Stop by La Coca Waterfall on the way out, with an 85-foot drop, for a picture-perfect opportunity.
Take a well-deserved lunch break at Sama Restaurant in Luquillo. Located on the second floor of the Luquillo Sunrise Beach Inn, it offers outdoor seating and ocean views. Try the aguachile with shrimp, lime, and avocado on a tostada, or the sea bass with duck fat potato and broccolini hash. Spend your evening at the stylish Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve, the filming location for the new Treasure Island show.
Day 4Bioluminescence in Vieques
The best way to get to the small island of Vieques off the east coast of Puerto Rico is to fly. The flight takes less than 10 minutes, and you can depart from the regional airport in Ceiba. You’ll need a rental car once you arrive on the island, as taxis are hard to come by.
Buen Provecho has breakfast or lunch, depending on when you arrive. This gourmet grocery store, where everything is fresh to order, has a few tables and bar stools available if you want to dine there. Try the chef’s salad or avocado toast to keep it light.
Drive to the Gran Ceiba Tree next. It’s more than 300 years old and has enormous roots and branches with inviting twists and curves. Sit for a moment to catch a breath of fresh air and enjoy the stillness.
Head to Finca Victoria, an Ayurvedic boutique hotel and retreat center, to check into your room. The property’s 14 units include treehouses, cabins, and even an Airstream. Relax by the sweet water pool or wash away your worries in the outdoor shower—every room has one.
Have an early dinner at El Quenepo, an open-air fine dining experience steps away from the Caribbean Sea. The menu features fresh-caught seafood and locally grown produce, many from the owner’s garden and includes vegetarian options. Try the burrata with grilled crostini, organic arugula, and a tomato basil vinaigrette. Or go for the grilled swordfish with a pineapple coconut curry sauce, basmati rice, and brown butter Brussels sprouts.
Make sure you’re ready at sunset to meet your tour provider for a kayaking excursion at the Mosquito Bioluminescent Bay. Best done during a new moon with minimum ambient lighting, this is an enchanting experience where the water beneath your glass-bottom kayak lights up at the slightest touch. This natural phenomenon is only experienced at select locations worldwide, and the Vieques bay is among the brightest.
Day 5A Fond Farewell to Vieques
Start your morning with a horseback ride to Vieques’ Black Sand Beach. Esperanza Riding Company is a woman-owned business that takes excellent care of its horses and will make even novice riders feel at ease. The tour is approximately two hours long and starts at 8 a.m.
Afterward, grab a bite at Rincón del Sabor, a local food truck park with savory options like roast pork or trifongo, a mix of plantains, yuca, and garlic. Shaded picnic tables are the perfect lowkey setting to enjoy one final meal before departing the Island, feeling more grounded and connected than when you first arrived.
