Pro Tips from Airline Insiders

There’s a lot to talk about when it comes to airlines lately, and we’ll be exploring the state of the industry during AFAR Conversations at the Four Seasons New York Downtown tomorrow evening. AFAR cofounder Joe Diaz will moderate a panel on “Navigating the World of Travel from 30,000 Feet” with Matthias Schmid, VP of Sales North America for Emirates, and Danny Cuellar, Global Director of Advertising for United.

In advance of the panel, we put some rapid-fire questions to these airline insiders, who have 40 years’ experience and countless flights between them. Read on for their insights and tips.

Do you have any travel rituals?

Danny Cuellar: Champagne before a trans-Atlantic crossing because travel should be a celebration. And I always touch the side of the aircraft when I board… no idea why.

Matthias Schmid: I like to get to the airport at the very last minute.

What do you always bring with you on a plane and why?

DC: Headphones or earbuds, sometimes you just don’t feel like talking.

MS: My noise-canceling headphones.

What airline amenity do you think is most worth paying up for?

DC: Legroom for relaxing or working.

MS: On domestic flights: extra legroom seats.

Do you have any tips for combatting jet lag?

DC: Short change yourself on sleep a tiny bit the night before a long trip so that you can actually fall asleep easily in-flight—and wake up feeling good having slept several hours.