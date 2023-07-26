Travel InspirationOutdoor AdventureNational Parks
By Bailey Berg
  •  July 26, 2023

A New National Monument Has Been Named, Protecting a Civil Rights Legacy

The new Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument is the latest in a series of national monuments recognizing the civil rights movement.

Emmett Till's statue in Mississippi, with one hand raised to his hat

A statue of Emmett Till that was erected in 2022 in Mississippi, near where he died.

Associated Press Photo

Three sites important to the story of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black boy from Chicago who was murdered in Mississippi in 1955, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, whose activism helped spur the civil rights movement, were given national monument status this week.

Named the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument, the protected area includes one site in Chicago, where Till was born and buried, and two sites in Mississippi, where he was abducted, tortured, shot, and dumped into a river with a cotton-gin fan tied to his neck after being accused of whistling at a white woman working in a grocery store (a story the woman, Carolyn Bryant, later admitted making up).

During an event at the White House on July 25 to sign the proclamation, Biden noted that the national monument is an important way for the United States to acknowledge the “truth and full history of our nation.”

“We can’t just choose to learn what we want to know. We have to learn what we should know,” Biden said, adding, “Today, on what would have been Emmett’s 82nd birthday, we add another chapter in the story of remembrance and healing.”

One of the national monument sites includes Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Chicago, where more than 100,000 people attended Till’s funeral, during which his mother famously demanded her son’s mutilated remains be shown in an open casket, saying, “The whole nation had to bear witness to this.”

The other two sites are Graball Landing in Mississippi, where Till’s badly beaten body was found (identified only by a silver ring his mother had given him), and the Tallahatchie County Second District Courthouse, in Mississippi, where an all-white jury acquitted Till’s murderers.

In a statement, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jefferies said the monument “places the life and legacy of Emmett Till among our nation’s most treasured memorials.”

National monuments, like national parks, are managed by the National Park Service and are often chosen to memorialize and remember sites that are important to U.S. history (others, for example include Mount Rushmore, Plymouth Rock, and the Liberty Bell). Altogether, the three sites of the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument add nearly six acres of national park land to the United States. In the coming months and years, the National Park Service will work to develop interpretation centers at each of the three sites to help visitors understand their importance.

Currently, there’s an Emmett Till Interpretive Center in Sumner, Mississippi, the town where the Tallahatchie County Second District Courthouse is, and a memorial sign near Graball Landing. Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Chicago is still operating as a regular church and travelers are welcome to visit (though they should be sure to avoid disrupting services).

Unlike national parks, which require an act of Congress to be recognized, presidents can name national monuments unilaterally. There are more than 100 national monuments throughout the country, and this multi-state one is the fourth that has been named during Biden’s presidency (and likely one of many to come). He previously named Camp Hale National Monument in Colorado, Castner Range National Monument in Texas, and Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in Nevada.

Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation, told the Associated Press that many of the most recent park service sites (and those in consideration) are “part of the arc of justice in this country, both telling where we’ve come from, how far we’ve come, and frankly, how far we have to still go.”

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
Watch

Get inspiration for your next outdoor adventure with these videos.

hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Can’t Miss Things to Do in Banff National Park
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
6 Crowd-Free U.S. National Parks You Should Visit Now
The New Bridge at the New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia
On Now
New River Gorge National Park: 48 Hours in West Virginia
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
The Best Places to See Fall Colors in the U.S.
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Colorado_Summer_Map_Ceros
Interactive
Why Colorado Is Your Perfect Destination for All Kinds of Summer Fun
July 17, 2023 10:54 PM
The Blake at Taos Ski Valley
Hotels
Immerse Yourself in Natural Beauty, Adventure, and More in Taos
Sponsored by
Iberostar Paraíso Beach, Riviera Maya, México
Hotels
5 Ways This International Hotel Brand Is Doing Its Part to Save the Ocean
Sponsored by
Take in the fresh air of Alaska’s wilderness
Outdoor Adventure
The Ultimate Nature-Lover’s Adventures for International Travel
Sponsored by
Iberostar Grand Bávaro
Hotels
Revel in the Natural Splendor of the Dominican Republic at Eco-Friendly Hotels
Sponsored by
VisitMyrtleBeach_Hero
U.S. Beaches
7 Delightful Ways to Go Beyond the Shore in This Beach Destination
Sponsored by
A man holding truffles mushrooms in front of a dog.
Food + Drink
5 Delicious Ways to Taste Your Way Around the World
Sponsored by
Myrtle Beach is known as one of the world’s golf capitals.
Where to Travel Next
Discover This Golf Paradise for Adults, Kids, and Kids at Heart
Sponsored by
QuebecMockUp
Discover Adventure in Québec
June 30, 2023 05:01 PM
Parc régional du Mont Morissette
Journeys: Canada
Hike, Bike, and Raft through the Great Outdoors in Western Québec
Sponsored by
Parc national du Lac-Témiscouata
Journeys: Canada
How to Experience the Timeless Beauty of Québec by the Sea
Sponsored by
Wine tasting in Napa Valley, California
Where to Travel Next
6 Laid-Back Ways to Explore the Golden State of Luxury
Sponsored by

See More