Preserving Peru’s Ancient Culinary Legacy, One Forgotten Ingredient at a Time

In the face of environmental and cultural change, innovative chefs, dedicated scientists, and knowledgeable farmers are banding together to rediscover their country’s gastronomic roots.

share this article

Part laboratory, part library, part tasting room, the six-month-old research center in Peru hums with activity. Researchers sort and catalogue piles of roots, seeds, fungi, and plants collected on recent foraging trips. An hour outside of Cusco, next to the Moray ruins in the Sacred Valley, the Mater Iniciativa center is already the epicenter of a groundbreaking movement to rediscover and reclaim a Peruvian culinary heritage by means of its rare and long-forgotten ingredients. Mater Inciativa research teams are collecting these plants and thousands more in an effort to preserve a legacy threatened by ecological degradation and cultural assimilation. They venture high into the mountains, deep into the Amazon rain forest, and across the arid Altiplano in search of traditional Peruvian ingredients, registering each according to its place of origin and original uses within the indigenous communities. “We have 250 herbs and medicinal plants already collected and more coming in every day,” director of operations María Pía Uriarte explains as she points to walls festooned with drying herbs and cupboards crowded with carefully labeled jars. There’s cushuro, a pearl-like freshwater micro-algae found only in isolated high-altitude wetlands during the rainy season, kiwicha, a seed used in Incan ceremonies, and chuncho, a native variety of cacao from Quillabamba. Photo by Gustavo Vivanco Leon/MIL Centro At the Mater Iniciativa research center, scientists collect and catalogue indigenous Peruvian ingredients.



The project is the brainchild of Dr. Malena Martínez and her brother Virgilio, protégé of Peruvian cuisine champion Gastón Acurio, one of the country’s most innovative chefs. (Virgilio’s Lima restaurant



Martínez chose carefully when he built his new restaurant “We meet the villagers and they tell us all the ways they use the plants, then we come back here, add the taxonomy, geographic, and cultural information, and dry them in our herbarium,” Uriarte says. “This knowledge is becoming lost, so we get very excited at the chance to discover and document it.”The project is the brainchild of Dr. Malena Martínez and her brother Virgilio, protégé of Peruvian cuisine champion Gastón Acurio, one of the country’s most innovative chefs. (Virgilio’s Lima restaurant Central made waves with a menu that uses only Peruvian ingredients and sorts dishes by altitude and microclimate.)Martínez chose carefully when he built his new restaurant Mil and the Mater Iniciativa exhibition center on the edge of the Incan ruins of Moray: Archaeologists now believe that the 500-year-old concentric stone terraces were a test site for the Incas’ remarkably sophisticated agricultural experimentation.

Article continues below advertisement



The research center is a logical extension of the culinary community’s enthusiastic participation in a larger “indigenismo” cultural pride movement. With 90 microclimates, 47 native languages, and 30 of the world’s 32 defined climates, Peru is one of the most biologically and culturally diverse countries in the world—and these Peruvian chefs, farmers, and botanists aim to keep it that way. Photo by Gustavo Vivanco Leon/MIL Centro Mater Iniciativa is the brainchild of siblings Virgilio Martínez and Dr. Malena Martínez.



Alegría explains that the pungent herbs chincho and chijchipa—relatives of the Mexican marigold—are, in addition to their culinary uses, staples of traditional Incan medicine, used to treat stomach illnesses, liver disease, and altitude sickness. “We go to the abuelos and they teach us all the different uses. And sometimes they are very surprising.” “There are so many ingredients that can only be found here—like our wild oyster mushrooms gathered from the high mountains—and when we use them we get flavors you won’t find anywhere else,” says Ribelino Alegría, executive chef at Hotel Sumaq’s Qunuq restaurant in Machu Picchu Pueblo. The woodsmoke tang of the mushrooms is unforgettable when stewed with chuño, a paste of freeze-dried potatoes, and local fava beans known as habas in the traditional Kapchi de Setas stew.Alegría explains that the pungent herbs chincho and chijchipa—relatives of the Mexican marigold—are, in addition to their culinary uses, staples of traditional Incan medicine, used to treat stomach illnesses, liver disease, and altitude sickness. “We go to the abuelos and they teach us all the different uses. And sometimes they are very surprising.”

But while it’s crucial to preserve these ingredients for their cultural value, it’s their culinary appeal that’s most visible to locals and travelers alike, who are seeing more and more restaurants highlighting these regionally specific flavors. The six-course “Andean Flavors” menu at Hotel Sumaq in Machu Picchu Pueblo, for example, features a confit of cuy, or Andean guinea pig, seasoned with chincho and a panna cotta made from lucuma, a dense tropical fruit. The hotel also offers a pachamanca cooking experience during which visitors learn how Quechua cooks prepare an “earth oven” stew, which is sealed in plantain leaves and cooked in an underground fire pit. We got the help of Maria Pinchi for collecting qolle ( Buddleja coriacea) flowers. This beautiful ones are abundant up in the mountains in Huancarani. La Sra. Maria Pinchi nos ayuda a recolectar las flores de Qolle. Las que Abundan en las montañas se Huancarani. #qolle #buddleja #flowers #nauraldye #blossom #endemicplants #andes A post shared by Mater iniciativa (@mater.in) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:24am PDT Huacatay, a key flavor in the stew, is a perfect example of this renaissance. Also known as Peruvian black mint, it has flavor notes of citrus, tarragon, and anise and has come to represent Peruvian food, both traditional and modern.

Article continues below advertisement