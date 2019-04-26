Portland’s Favorite Outdoor Playground Is Making Its Post-Wildfire Comeback

One of the best ways to experience the Columbia River Gorge? By bike, which allows you to cruise by such sights as the 176-foot Horsetail Falls.

Nearly a year and a half after devastating wildfires ripped through the region, the Columbia River Gorge is once again ready for adventure.

share this article

It was early fall in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge, and Jill Buck was on her way home from work. Buck is co-owner of Multnomah Falls Lodge, a 1925-era, Cascadian-style restaurant and visitor center built next to a 620-foot waterfall (Oregon’s tallest) inside the gorge. After a hectic holiday weekend, she was ready to unwind. But as soon as she reached home, she received an urgent call from an employee: The lodge was being evacuated. Nearby wildfires, which had been burning all weekend, had taken a sharp turn and were headed straight for the lodge, which is built of timber and local basalt rock. As she raced back, forest rangers were evacuating thousands of travelers—not just from her building but also from the entire Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, which stretches 80 miles along the Columbia River and contains several towns and a whopping 125 trailheads. The gorge is known as a refuge for Portlanders, with its moss-covered forests of maple and Douglas fir, and plenty of breathtaking waterfalls, but its appeal stretches wide: Multnomah Falls attracts roughly 4 million visitors each year. Photo by JPL Designs/Shutterstock The Multnomah Falls Lodge reopened in November with a new shuttle service from Portland. When Buck arrived at the scene, the area surrounding the lodge was unrecognizable: “I’ve never seen anything like it,” she recalls. Embers soared through the air, and a sizable length of Highway 30—the same road she took to work every morning—was engulfed in smoke. “You couldn’t even see, there was so much ash and debris,” she says. The Eagle Creek Fire quickly made national headlines. In total, 48,861 acres burned—not a huge area as wildfires go. The difference here, however, was that the fire affected so much of the recreational area of Columbia River Gorge, which one park ranger referred to as “Portland’s backyard.” A year and a half later, the region is on the mend. Multnomah Falls Lodge reopened in November, with a brand new shuttle service from Portland. And though many trails remain closed due to concerns over landslides (on steeper slopes, loose rocks are held in place by naturally forming moss, but that will take years to regrow), the gorge is busy again. Linked to Portland by I-84, which has convenient exits at major trailheads, the region is a day trip–a friendly, endlessly hikable, astoundingly scenic place. Here are a few of the best things to do in the area. Bike along Oregon’s longest river

Article continues below advertisement

Even as the gorge seeks to rebuild, it’s also expanding. In June, the Wyeth to Lindsey Creek Trail will open to the public: an elevated, vehicle-free, three-mile zone that follows an abandoned section of the Historic Columbia River Highway. Built in 1915, the highway cuts a lush, leisurely route along the Oregon side of the Columbia (it was replaced years later by the more streamlined, modernized I-84). For cyclists, the Wyeth to Lindsey Creek segment is an exciting part of a multi-year initiative, aimed to revive the lost glory of this road, complete with tunnels, arches, and Italian stonework. Officials estimate the project will be complete in 2030, when it will be possible to bike 73 miles on uninterrupted pavement, from Troutdale (nickname: “Gateway to the Gorge”) all the way to The Dalles. Courtesy of pFriem A flight of local beers at the pFriem brewery in Hood River. Drink in the local beer scene Based on a wildfire survey conducted by Oregon’s tourism bureau, restaurants and hotels suffered the worst from the fire, losing roughly $13 million each in revenue. Now, they’re bouncing back. In the town of Cascade Locks, which intersects with the Pacific Crest Trail, Thunder Island Brewing Company, a dynamic brewpub with riverfront views, is getting ready to expand into a larger space on Main Street. (The brewery’s “Remember the Forest” IPA is a fitting tribute to the local ecosystem and pairs deliciously with the slow-smoked pork ribs.) Also in Cascade Locks, Son of Man focuses exclusively on crisp, wild-fermented, Basque-style cider (at txotx, a semi-regular tasting event held at the waterfront space, visitors gather around the barrel and catch spurting cider in their cups). Over in Hood River, 25 minutes away, there’s tasty Belgian-style Lambic and smooth Pilsner on tap at pFriem Family Brewers, an award-winning operation that also offers plates of sambal honey–glazed fried chicken and lentil croquettes. As a town, Hood River (population 8,000) has come a long way since head brewer Ken Whitmore first opened pFriem in 2012: Today, the formerly derelict waterfront is home to a sprawling park and an outdoor amphitheater; you can sit and watch the windsurfers cruise by on the Columbia River (thanks to high winds, Hood River is a popular place for the sport). Photo by Bandersnatch/Shutterstock Soak in Fairy Falls on the 3.4-mile (round-trip) Fairy Falls loop hike. Hike to a waterfall (or two)

Article continues below advertisement