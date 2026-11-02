A Promising Winter Is Taking Shape in Telluride

Winter has already started strong in Telluride, Colorado, where early-season snow is quickly accumulating on the slopes ahead of the ski resort’s opening day, November 26, 2026. It’s an encouraging sign for a destination known for its terrain and two interconnected, ski-in, ski-out mountain towns.

This winter, excitement is particularly high as meteorologists forecast the arrival of a “strong” or “super” El Niño. The climate pattern, which develops when sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific rise above average, can shift the jet stream southward, bringing more frequent and powerful storms to parts of the southern United States.

For skiers eyeing a trip to Telluride, that’s welcome news. El Niño winters have historically brought above-average snowfall to the region, raising hopes for deep powder days and prime conditions across the resort’s celebrated runs.

“An El Niño emerged during the summer of 2026, and there’s a greater than 90 percent chance of a very strong event during the Northern Hemisphere fall and winter of 2026–27,” says OpenSnow Meteorologist Sam Collentine, “…the strongest signal being average to above-average snowfall for the Southwest.”

The outlook has many winter enthusiasts eyeing Telluride’s box canyon, with the chance of abundant snow making it one of North America’s most eagerly anticipated ski destinations.

What an El Niño year could mean for Telluride

A skier enjoying fresh snow in Telluride Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Brett Schreckengost

Set high in the Rockies of southwestern Colorado, Telluride has historically benefited from El Niño winters, which can bring more frequent storms. Telluride’s wet, snowy fall has added to anticipation for the ski season ahead.

OpenSnow’s analysis of the weather and climate station on Red Mountain Pass, which is between Telluride and Silverton, shows that during El Niño years, the snow water equivalent is 109 percent of the 30-year median. Collentine adds that, “Five of the 10 El Niño winters finished at 110 percent of normal or better on Red Mountain Pass on March 31, and one finished below 90 percent.”

It’s difficult to predict exactly how the strong-to-super El Niño year will affect Telluride, but many signs point to a snowy winter.

Skiing in Telluride delivers—no matter the forecast

Skiers selecting a line in Telluride Courtesy of Visit Telluride

While the depth of the winter snowpack is unknown, some things about a Telluride ski vacation never change. Telluride Ski Resort has relatively uncrowded slopes and virtually no lift lines, so you spend more time skiing and less time waiting.

And then there’s the terrain, which can be as mellow or big as you want. Telluride may be known for its hike-to terrain, providing a backcountry experience in-bounds, but nearly a quarter of the resort’s 2,000 acres is for beginners, while more than a third favors intermediate skiers.

You also don’t have to be an expert to get up high on the mountain and see Telluride’s expansive views. Intermediate skiers can ride the lifts to elevations of more than 12,000 feet, take in panoramas of the San Juan Mountains, and cruise down wide, well-groomed trails to the base of the ski area. And the resort’s longest run, the Galloping Goose, is a gentle green that winds 4.6 miles down the mountain, skirting the resort’s outer edge.

Ski-to-street walkability and easy flight access

Skiers walking back to their Telluride hotel after a day on the mountain Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Brett Schreckengost

The historic town of Telluride and the on-mountain town of Mountain Village are true ski-in, ski-out communities. Visitors can step off the mountain and into restaurants, hotels, and shops, with no shuttle bus or long walk required.

Many travelers skip renting a car altogether. With 14 nonstop flights from 12 major U.S. hubs and two fully walkable towns connected by a free gondola, getting around is as easy as clipping out of your skis and heading to your favorite après-ski spot.

Ice skating, snowshoeing, fat-tire biking, and other winter adventures

People ride fat-tire bikes on one of Telluride’s many local trails. Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Tony Demin

Telluride is celebrated for its skiing and snowboarding, but it also offers plenty of off-mountain winter fun. Indoor and outdoor ice-skating rinks, snowy sledding hills, and miles of groomed winter trails for snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, and fat-tire biking are all available.

For those looking to venture deeper into the San Juan Mountains, guided snowmobile tours, heli-skiing excursions, and horse-drawn sleigh rides provide a different way to experience the region’s alpine scenery.

Wherever the day’s adventure leads, everyone gathers for après-ski and a meal at one of the many local restaurants afterward. Live music spills onto heated patios, and dinner might be served in a historic Victorian building or at a mountaintop restaurant, where sweeping views are part of the meal.

A ski town with soul

The main street in historic Telluride Courtesy of Visit Telluride/ Ryan Bonneau

Telluride’s appeal doesn’t end with skiing. In an era when many mountain destinations feel commercialized, Telluride has held on to the character that first made it distinctive.

The mountain town is entirely free of mini-malls and rows of chain stores, and the nearest traffic light is 40 miles away. Instead, locally owned cafés, bookstores, galleries, and shops fill the town.

That local spirit extends onto the mountain. Conversations on the chairlift turn into recommendations for a favorite run or the best place to grab lunch, and the atmosphere is welcoming rather than hurried. People come to Telluride because they love the mountains, and that shared enthusiasm creates a sense of community that’s increasingly rare at major ski destinations.

Stay at a ski-in, ski-out hotel for less

The Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection in Mountain Village Courtesy of Visit Telluride/ Tony Demin

As the day winds down, visitors can step directly from the slopes into a ski-in, ski-out lodge or boutique hotel, many of which offer early-season booking specials, including up to 25 percent off or a fifth night free. Participating properties in Mountain Village include Mountain Lodge Telluride and the Peaks Resort & Spa.

In the town of Telluride, the early booking deal is available at Element 52, Auberge Collection, a residential property with a private funicular that transports guests to the ski area, and Hotel Telluride, a boutique hotel near the base of Lift 7. Local vacation rental companies, such as Telluride Alpine Lodging, are also offering winter booking specials.

Whether you stay in a hotel or a rental, and whether this winter delivers record snowfall or simply another beautiful season in the San Juan Mountains, Telluride remains the kind of place that reminds people why they love to ski. It’s a destination where mountains and community come together—and while the snow varies from year to year, it’s Telluride’s soul that keeps people coming back.