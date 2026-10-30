After Years of Visiting Johannesburg, I’ve Found a New Favorite Place to Stay

Pros: Intimate setting; distinctive contemporary design; warm, personalized service; lively restaurant and terrace that attract Johannesburg locals; convenient access to Rosebank

Cons: Smaller rooms and suites than travelers may expect from the Park Hyatt brand; inconsistent restaurant service; limited accessibility



Location: 6 Tottenham Ave., Melrose Estate , Johannesburg, South Africa

Loyalty program: World of Hyatt



Rates: $450 Smaller rooms and suites than travelers may expect from the Park Hyatt brand; inconsistent restaurant service; limited accessibilityWorld of Hyatt: $450 Book Now

With just 31 rooms, Park Hyatt Johannesburg is an unusually intimate outpost of the global brand, bringing a more residential style of hospitality to the city’s luxury hotel scene. Housed in a former mansion, the hotel extends a warm welcome: Beyond the wrought-iron gates, a courtyard shaded by jacaranda trees leads to the entrance, where red uniformed doormen in top hats greet arriving guests with a smile.

I’ve returned to Johannesburg every year since 2014, drawn by a city whose energy is unlike anywhere else in South Africa. For all its appeal, Johannesburg has a surprisingly short list of hotels that compete at the highest level of international hospitality. Park Hyatt Johannesburg is one of the few I’d put in that category.

The hotel’s common spaces feel more like those of a private residence than a traditional luxury hotel. Courtesy of Park Hyatt Johannesburg

Set within a restored 1930’s mansion that later became the locally beloved (if dated) Winston Hotel, the property reopened as a Park Hyatt in July 2025. The two-story hotel has been transformed into an elegant retreat blending contemporary African and Arab-influenced design. Its poolside restaurant terrace has become a revolving door for Johannesburg’s social set in search of a relaxed escape.

Forget reception desks: Check-in takes place in an ornate lounge inspired by Diriyah, a historic mud brick city in Saudi Arabia, and by the end of your stay, much of the staff will greet you by name.

The room count is small, and so are the rooms and suites—the largest measures just under 700 square feet, while top suites at other urban Park Hyatts can be more than three times that size. What the hotel lacks in square footage, it makes up for in distinctive design, genial service, and the sensation of being far removed from Johannesburg’s bustle, even with some of its best restaurants, galleries, and shops close at hand.

Who is Park Hyatt Johannesburg for?

Art plays a prominent role at the hotel with works and decorative pieces reflecting the city’s creative energy. Courtesy of Park Hyatt Johannesburg

Couples and business travelers who appreciate personalized, boutique hotel–style hospitality, with the added benefit of earning or redeeming World of Hyatt points. The hotel is ideal for travelers who prefer their base to feel peaceful and residential but still within easy reach of Johannesburg’s restaurants, galleries, and shopping.

Who it isn’t for

Travelers who prefer the extensive facilities and spacious accommodations of a larger hotel. Even the suites here are relatively compact, and the smaller scale means fewer places to spread out.

The location: Melrose Estate, near Rosebank

Although you wouldn’t necessarily know it from the hotel’s tranquil surroundings, the central suburb of Rosebank is one of Johannesburg’s liveliest neighborhoods for shopping, dining, fine art galleries, and nightlife. It’s also among the city’s most walkable areas: Within a 10-minute walk, you’ll find a concentration of shops, restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues across several mixed-use developments on the other side of busy Oxford Street.

Rosebank is equidistant to the upscale Sandton district and the CBD’s urban grit. The Gautrain—the city’s modern high-speed rail system—stops a five-minute walk from the hotel. A complimentary house car service can take guests within a couple of miles’ radius; otherwise, Uber is an easy way to get around town.

Beyond the wrought-iron gates, a courtyard shaded by jacaranda trees leads to the entrance, where red uniformed doormen in top hats greet arriving guests with a smile.

The rooms and suites

The Winston Suite takes its name from the property’s former incarnation as the Winston Hotel, before its transformation into a Park Hyatt. Courtesy of Park Hyatt Johannesburg

The hotel’s 31 rooms and suites are arranged mainly around a courtyard with a lap pool and terrace. While the accommodations are smaller than at many urban Park Hyatts, the brand’s signature contemporary elegance is evident throughout.

Abstract paintings hang above velvet-upholstered bed frames in shades of gray, muted green, or burnt orange. Spacious wardrobes and black granite counter-topped bathrooms (most with cream-colored marble bathtubs and separate showers, and all with heated remote-controlled toilets) are separated from the sleeping areas by smoky glass panels. Every room has a private garden patio, balcony, or terrace, plus a complimentary minibar stocked with nonalcoholic drinks and treats.

I stayed in the 452-square foot Rosebank Suite, where highlights included sleek furnishings, a stylish Assouline book stand in the lounge, and a striking marble bathroom. Its generous private terrace offered views toward the pool and the hotel’s restaurant terrace.

For a more secluded stay, the 667-square-foot Wellness Suite, the hotel’s largest accommodation, has a soothing white-on-white palette with a private hot tub and occupies a separate two-story wing away from the main building.

The food and drink at Room 32

The courtyard pool offers a quiet place to unwind while guests aren’t exploring the city. Courtesy of Park Hyatt Johannesburg

Room 32, the hotel’s all-day restaurant, has an indoor dining room that opens onto a much larger poolside terrace. Breakfast begins with fresh fruit and continental favorites served at the table, alongside an à la carte menu. At lunch and dinner, the kitchen puts a contemporary spin on South African ingredients, including Karoo lamb chops and East Coast Rock Lobster. The hotel is halal and does not serve pork.

My favorite dish, by far, was the recently introduced Lobster Smash Burger: butter-poached lobster tail and a smashed beef patty between plush sesame buns, served with fries, garlic aioli, and Oscietra caviar. At $39, it’s pricey, but divine.

There were a few misses, including a breakfast croissant topped with tough strips of duck meat and tomato jam. Otherwise, the food was consistently good, complemented by a short but excellent cocktail menu and a predominantly South African wine list.

Room 32 has become the go-to spot for Joburg locals, particularly for its elaborate afternoon tea and Sunday brunch. The former arrives in boxes filled with edible surprises I won’t spoil here, while the latter features everything from shakshuka and beef short ribs to berry compote–topped cheesecake, accompanied by live music. Book ahead for either.

Staff and service

A doorman welcomes guests to Park Hyatt Johannesburg. Courtesy of Park Hyatt Johannesburg

Service, while occasionally slow at the restaurant, is consistently warm and personable across the hotel, from the doormen to the restaurant servers to the housekeeping team. During my three-day stay, most staff members addressed me by name and seemed genuinely interested in my experience and daily plans.

Accessibility

The hotel’s lobby-level public spaces are step-free, but stairs lead to the courtyard, pool, and most guest rooms. Travelers with limited mobility should request a room in the main building for easier access from the lobby. While all 31 rooms are on a single level internally, only one room is specially adapted for wheelchair users.

Make a trip of it

The Emmarentia Dam is surrounded by parkland and the Johannesburg Botanical Garden. Photo by Dumiso Dlamini/Unsplash

For many international travelers, Johannesburg is little more than a stopover en route to a Southern African safari or Cape Town. That’s a pity. It’s a cosmopolitan, electric city worth spending time in.

Start in Rosebank, where the hotel’s complimentary house car can take you to nearby shops, art galleries, and restaurants. For a memorable meal, try Marble Restaurant and Bar, known as much for its buzzing rooftop lounge as it is for its live-fire cooking, or explore the city’s evolving dining scene at Nine Lives Supper Club and the new Nine Yards precinct.

For a more serene afternoon, head to Emmarentia Dam and the neighboring Johannesburg Botanical Gardens (free entry), about a 15-minute drive from the hotel. It’s roughly the same distance to reach leafy Parkhurst, where you can walk safely among the boutiques and restaurants that line Fourth Avenue.

After dark, head to Hugh’s Jazz Club, an intimate, red velvet–clad venue showcasing South African musical talent against the backdrop of Johannesburg’s skyline.

Afar was a guest of Park Hyatt Johannesburg. Our coverage is independent; the hotel did not review or approve this story.