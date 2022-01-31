Philippines Lifts 2-Year Ban on Foreign Travelers

The Philippines is lifting its ban on foreign tourists after nearly two years of being mostly closed to leisure and business travelers.

The country will reopen its doors to travelers from more than 150 countries, including the United States, starting on February 10. Foreign travelers will no longer be required to quarantine in government-designated facilities upon arrival as long as they have been fully vaccinated and present a negative COVID-19 test.

“Travelers must present negative RT-PCR results from a test taken within 48 hours of departure from their country of origin and must self-monitor for symptoms for seven days after arrival, reporting to local government authorities if they begin to exhibit COVID-19 symptoms,” the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines stated.

As for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers, they will be required to quarantine in a government facility until producing a negative COVID-19 PCR test result on the 5th day of quarantine, after which they will be subject to home quarantine until the 14th day after their arrival.

Children under the age of 18 are exempt from the vaccine requirements.

The Philippines is also doing away with its “red,” “yellow,” and “green” country risk-level designations on which it based entry restrictions.