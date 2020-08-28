The Fanny Pack I’m Not Embarrassed to Wear in Public

When my sister gave me a gift certificate to Paravel, the stylish luggage company that recently doubled down on its sustainability practices , for my birthday in July I knew it was time to replace my cheap canvas fanny pack with the Paravel Doubletake .

In the before times, when I commuted back and forth from Queens to AFAR’s Manhattan office, I used to carry a large tote with room for a laptop, a book, a water bottle, noise-canceling headphones . . . the list goes on. As New York started to slowly reopen earlier this summer and I began to venture out again, I found myself reaching for a canvas fanny pack. I wanted something I could wear around my waist, to go hands-free on bike rides, and sling across my shoulder for errands that didn’t require bringing along my entire life. But after a month or two, the black canvas fabric started to show wear. And to be honest, I always felt a little embarrassed to wear it out and about.

Made with black leather and gold hardware, the small convertible bag not only looks way better than my previous option but is also way more versatile. It comes with two interchangeable straps, which means I’ve been wearing it around my waist like a fanny pack or slung across my body using the belt strap during the day. At night, the belt strap easily slides off and the shoulder strap can be clipped on to two small gold rings on the side of the bag in a few seconds for a more polished look. With both straps removed, I could even see myself using this as a clutch for a fancy event—whenever those can safely happen again—which means that technically I got four bags for the price of one.

Courtesy of Paravel For a small bag, the Paravel Doubletake can fit an iPhone Plus, AirPods, a small wallet and more.

Inside, the Paravel Doubletake has enough room to fit a small wallet, keys, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, lip balm, and even my sunglasses. There’s also a small zip pocket for coins or other items you don’t want jangling around inside the main compartment. The external pocket is large enough to fit my iPhone Plus and comes with a snap closure so I can trust it won’t slide out—even when I’m biking.

The best part? From now until September 7 (or whenever it sells out), the Doubletake is marked down 50 percent from $205 to $102.50 during Paravel’s Summer Stock Sale. While select colors of popular styles like the Main Line Duffel, Pacific Tote, and Weekender are also half off right now, I highly recommend the Doubletake for light packers who would rather just bring one purse when they travel.

Weight: 12 ounces

Size: 7.5 x 5 x 2.5 inches

Available colors: Black

Best for: When you want to pack a shoulder bag, crossbody bag, fanny pack, and clutch but don’t have space to bring multiple purses.

Buy Now: $102.50 (was $205), tourparavel.com

