Order a Holiday Cookie Box With Recipes From World-Renowned Chefs

Nov 5, 2021
Courtesy of Resy
From black and white sesame tahini cookies to spiced ginger cookies, there’s something here for everybody.
Mashama Bailey, Dominique Crenn, and Jean-Georges Vongerichten are just a few of the chefs contributing to the second annual Resy Cookie Box.
Need some holiday gift inspo for the food lover in your life? Or just someone with a sweet tooth? The second annual Resy Cookie Box—a gourmet take on homemade holiday cookie boxes—goes on sale November 15. This year, the restaurant reservation app teamed up with New York’s Mah-Ze-Dahr, a West Village bakery that opened in 2016, to bake cookies for the box using brand-new recipes from culinary masterminds like Daniel Boulud of NYC’s Daniel, Alon Shaya of Saba in New Orleans, and, of course, Mah-Ze-Dahr’s founder Umber Ahmad.
Each box comes with one each of the following 12 cookies:
At $79 for a dozen cookies, this gift is quite the luxury. If you need help justifying the splurge—other than the sheer delight it will bring to the lucky recipient—there’s also a charitable component. In partnership with American Express, Resy will donate an undisclosed amount to Southern Smoke, an emergency crisis relief fund for individuals in the food and beverage industry who may have been hard hard in the pandemic, or need help dealing with winter storm damage, natural disasters, and mental health needs.
To add your email to the waitlist, visit resy.com/cookies now. Then on Monday, November 15, you’ll get an email alert when the box officially goes on sale for $79 each (including shipping) at mahzedahrbakery.com. The cookie boxes will ship starting December 1, 2021.
Sign up now: The Resy Cookie Box, $79, resy.com/cookies
