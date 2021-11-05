Order a Holiday Cookie Box With Recipes From World-Renowned Chefs

Need some holiday gift inspo for the food lover in your life? Or just someone with a sweet tooth? The second annual Resy Cookie Box—a gourmet take on homemade holiday cookie boxes—goes on sale November 15. This year, the restaurant reservation app teamed up with New York’s Mah-Ze-Dahr, a West Village bakery that opened in 2016, to bake cookies for the box using brand-new recipes from culinary masterminds like Daniel Boulud of NYC’s Daniel, Alon Shaya of Saba in New Orleans, and, of course, Mah-Ze-Dahr’s founder Umber Ahmad.

Each box comes with one each of the following 12 cookies:

Baharat and Smoked Cinnamon Snickerdoodle by Alon Shaya of Saba in New Orleans Black and White Sesame Tahini Cookie by Anita Lo, culinary host at NYC-based Tour De Forks White Chocolate Chunk Macadamia Cookie by Curtis Stone of Maude & Gwen in Los Angeles Diamant au Citron (a French shortbread cookie made with lemons) by Daniel Boulud of NYC’s Daniel, Le Pavillon, Bar Boulud, and more Atelier Crenn Chocolate Chip Cookie by Dominique Crenn of San Francisco’s Atelier Crenn Gluten-Free Chocolate Cherry Oatmeal Cookie by Gregory Gourdet of Kann Portland in Portland, Oregon Chairlift Cookie (“Like your favorite trail mix in cookie form”) by Fred Morin of Montreal’s Joe Beef Spiced Ginger Cookie by Jean-Georges Vongerichten of NYC’s Jean-Georges Restaurants Red Bean Coconut Macaroon by Julie Cole of Nom Wah in NYC Satsuma, Thyme, and Black Pepper Cookie by Mashama Bailey of The Grey and The Grey Market in Savannah Cocoa Cookie by April Bloomfield, formerly of NYC’s the Breslin and John Dory Oatmeal Cookie with Coconut and Dried Michigan Cherries by Umber Ahmad of NYC’s Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

At $79 for a dozen cookies, this gift is quite the luxury. If you need help justifying the splurge—other than the sheer delight it will bring to the lucky recipient—there’s also a charitable component. In partnership with American Express, Resy will donate an undisclosed amount to Southern Smoke, an emergency crisis relief fund for individuals in the food and beverage industry who may have been hard hard in the pandemic, or need help dealing with winter storm damage, natural disasters, and mental health needs.

To add your email to the waitlist, visit resy.com/cookies now. Then on Monday, November 15, you’ll get an email alert when the box officially goes on sale for $79 each (including shipping) at mahzedahrbakery.com. The cookie boxes will ship starting December 1, 2021.

Sign up now: The Resy Cookie Box, $79, resy.com/cookies

