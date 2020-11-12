Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Tech + Gear

14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020

By Lyndsey Matthews

Nov 12, 2020

Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants come in navy seen here, as well as black, red, and gray.

Courtesy of Paskho

We dug through all 72 items on Oprah’s list to find the travel gifts she recommends this year.

Each year, Oprah sorts through thousands of items to put together her ultimate holiday gift guide, dubbed Oprah’s Favorite Things. Her list has more than 70 items in 2020, and this year, the list has a special twist. 

“Because so many people want to support Black lives any way they can, we’ve found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that deserve to be celebrated, because we believe Black lives—and Black businesses—matter. So for 2020, most of my Favorite Things are from Black-owned or -led companies,” Winfrey says on oprahmag.com.

The list includes everything from dog hoodies to $800 espresso machines, but we picked through the entire thing to find the Oprah-approved travel gifts that will make your future adventures more organized—and even cozier. In the past, many of these items have been so popular they’ve sold out. So, you know the drill. Run, don’t walk, before these gifts are gone.

Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants

Buy Now: $118–$134 with code “OPRAH” (was $148–$168), paskho.com; amazon.com

One of AFAR’s favorite comfy travel pants is now also one of Oprah’s favorite things. Made with luxuriously soft fabric that is moisture wicking and wrinkle resistant, these pants are just as comfortable for lounging at home as they are for long car rides or flights. In addition to manufacturing his clothes sustainably, founder and CEO Patrick Robinson has moved his production to the U.S. following the COVID-19 pandemic. Use the code “OPRAH” to save 20 percent at paskho.com or have the discount automatically added at checkout on Amazon.

Grace Eleyae Satin-Lined Foldover Cap with Pom

Buy Now: $37 with code “OPRAH” (was $46), graceeleyae.com

After a bumpy eight-hour car ride in Kenya resulted in the hair on the back of her head breaking off due to constant friction against the headrest, Grace Eleyae founded an eponymous line of silk and satin-lined hats, pillowcases, and scrunchies to prevent future travel-related hair damage. This satin-lined beanie will keep your head warm throughout the winter, while also fighting frizz and preventing curls from being smushed. If you use the code “OPRAH” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at graceeleyae.com

The E-Marie Boss Blanket Set comes in nine different colors.
Courtesy of Amazon
E-Marie Boss Blanket Set

Buy Now: $118 with code “OPRAH” (was $148), getemarie.com; amazon.com

After years traveling for her job in the fashion industry, Eula Smith now sells cozy travel essentials under the name E-Marie. The new Boss Blanket Set consists of an oversized blanket and a matching eye mask, which are great for keeping cozy and well rested during your travels or at home. If you use the code “OPRAH” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at getemarie.com. If you purchase through Amazon, the 20 percent off coupon is applied automatically at checkout.

ICONI Core Leggings

Buy Now: $45, iconileggings.com; amazon.com

Whether you’re planning ahead for a 2021 yoga retreat or just living in athleisure while you WFH, a new pair of leggings is never a bad idea—especially when they cost less than $50. Founded by active duty military member Angel Johnson, ICONI stands for “I Can Overcome, Nothing’s Impossible” and 10 percent of all profits are donated to various nonprofit organizations

The Ubuntu Life Lamu Mules come in five colors, including mustard seen here.
Courtesy of Amazon
Ubuntu Life Suede Lamu” Mules

Buy Now: $76 with code “OPRAH” (was $95), ubuntu.life; amazon.com

Handmade in Maai Mahiu, Kenya, these suede mules are available in both men’s and women’s sizes and are ultra-comfy whether you’re heading to the grocery store or kicking up your feet on vacation. Each purchase from Ubuntu Life not only provides full-time employment to mothers of children with special needs in Kenya but also supports the Ubuntu Life Foundation, which helps support pediatric health and special needs education across the region. If you use the code “OPRAH” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at ubuntu.life. If you purchase through Amazon, the 20 percent off coupon is applied automatically at checkout.

Rayo and Honey Canvas Tote

Buy Now: $65, rayoandhoney.com; amazon.com

Founded in 2015 by Roachele Negron, Rayo and Honey creates extra large canvas tote bags printed with positive messages. Choices include “Joy Is an Act of Resistance,” “Lift Every Voice,” and the Maya Angelou quote “When You Know Better You Do Better,” to name a few.

Each set of Chocolate Brownstones comes with six gold-dusted chocolate bars.
Courtesy of Amazon
Harlem Chocolate Factory Golden Brownstones

Buy Now: $50 with code “OPRAH” (was $62.50), harlemchocolatefactory.com; amazon.com 

Look for stocking stuffers for NYC lovers? Harlem Chocolate Factory founder and head chocolatier Jessica Spaulding crafts these chocolate bars in the shape of a famed NYC brownstone and dusts them in gold. Each set contains six individually packaged chocolate bars—two dark chocolate, two milk chocolate, and two white chocolate. If you use the code “OPRAH” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at harlemchocolatefactory.com (again, the discount is automatically applied if you purchase the set on amazon.com).

54 Thrones African Beauty Butter Collection Gift Set

Buy Now: $64 with code “OPRAH” (was $80), 54thrones.com; amazon.com

Founder Christina Funke Tegbe named 54 Thrones for each of the 54 countries in Africa and uses natural and organic African botanicals in her skincare products. In this set of five travel-friendly size tubes of shea butter cream lotions, you’ll find scents like Egyptian Lavender/Moroccan Mint, Nigerian Lemongrass/South African Palmarosa, and Ugandan Vanilla/Ethiopian Honey. Use the code “OPRAH” for a 20 percent discount at 54thrones.com.

Telfar Medium Shopping Bag

Buy Now: $202, shop.telfar.net; amazon.com

Created by Queens native Telfar Clemens and carried by the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Solange, and Selena Gomez, these vegan leather totes are currently sold out in all colors, but it doesn’t hurt to check back often for new releases. They also come in small and large sizes, but the medium-size bag can fit your laptop and other daily essentials.

This 32 Degrees jacket comes in five colors, including darkest spruce seen here.
Courtesy of Amazon
32 Degrees Ultra-Light Packable Down Three-Quarter Jacket

Buy Now: $50, 32degrees.com; amazon.com

Available in size XS through 3X, this lightweight women’s jacket comes in a variety of colors, including navy and black as well as burgundy and a dark spruce color. Made with 100 percent down for warmth, it packs into its own included pouch and comes with a zip-off hood. And at just $50, it’s a steal. Why not buy one for all the women in your family?

Tory Burch Printed Face Masks

Buy Now: $35, toryburch.com; amazon.com

This set of three floral face masks are made with two layers of moisture-wicking fabric, a nose wire, adjustable ear loops, and an interior pocket for a filter. The price includes a $10 donation that will be split between the International Medical Corps and the Tory Burch Foundation, which helps advance women entrepreneurs.

The Corkcicle Coffee Mug comes in 10 colors, including turquoise seen here.
Courtesy of Amazon
Corkcicle Coffee Mug

Buy Now: $35, corkcicle.com; amazon.com

Reusable coffee cups are a must for any road trip to cut back on wasteful single-use paper containers. These insulated 16-ounce mugs by Corkcicle can keep your coffee (or tea or cocoa) warm for up to three hours and come in nearly a dozen fun colors.

Alpine Cashmere Hoodies

Buy Now: $264, alpinecashmere.com; amazon.com

Designed to be worn open or tied at the front, these 100 percent cashmere hoodies will keep you warm and comfortable whether you’re snuggled up on your couch at home or behind the wheel on a long road trip. It’s currently available in women’s sizes XS–XL and in 10 colors ranging from neutral gray to pastel pink. 

Sorel Kinetic Conquest Boots

Buy Now: $132 with code “OPRAH” (was $165), sorel.com

With a hint of hiker style, these waterproof boots will keep feet toasty, dry, and stylish all winter long. Available in women’s sizes 5–12, the boots come in brown, black, and olive green. If you use the code “OPRAH” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at sorel.com

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

