14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020

Each year, Oprah sorts through thousands of items to put together her ultimate holiday gift guide, dubbed Oprah’s Favorite Things. Her list has more than 70 items in 2020, and this year, the list has a special twist. “Because so many people want to support Black lives any way they can, we’ve found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that deserve to be celebrated, because we believe Black lives—and Black businesses—matter. So for 2020, most of my Favorite Things are from Black-owned or -led companies,” Winfrey says on oprahmag.com. The list includes everything from dog hoodies to $800 espresso machines, but we picked through the entire thing to find the Oprah-approved travel gifts that will make your future adventures more organized—and even cozier. In the past, many of these items have been so popular they’ve sold out. So, you know the drill. Run, don’t walk, before these gifts are gone. Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants Buy Now: $118–$134 with code “OPRAH” (was $148–$168), paskho.com ; amazon.com One of AFAR’s favorite comfy travel pants is now also one of Oprah’s favorite things. Made with luxuriously soft fabric that is moisture wicking and wrinkle resistant, these pants are just as comfortable for lounging at home as they are for long car rides or flights. In addition to manufacturing his clothes sustainably, founder and CEO Patrick Robinson has moved his production to the U.S. following the COVID-19 pandemic. Use the code “OPRAH” to save 20 percent at paskho.com or have the discount automatically added at checkout on Amazon. Grace Eleyae Satin-Lined Foldover Cap with Pom Buy Now: $37 with code “OPRAH” (was $46), graceeleyae.com After a bumpy eight-hour car ride in Kenya resulted in the hair on the back of her head breaking off due to constant friction against the headrest, Grace Eleyae founded an eponymous line of silk and satin-lined hats, pillowcases, and scrunchies to prevent future travel-related hair damage. This satin-lined beanie will keep your head warm throughout the winter, while also fighting frizz and preventing curls from being smushed. If you use the code “OPRAH” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at graceeleyae.com. Courtesy of Amazon The E-Marie Boss Blanket Set comes in nine different colors. E-Marie Boss Blanket Set Buy Now: $118 with code “OPRAH” (was $148 ), getemarie.com ; amazon.com

After years traveling for her job in the fashion industry, Eula Smith now sells cozy travel essentials under the name E-Marie. The new Boss Blanket Set consists of an oversized blanket and a matching eye mask, which are great for keeping cozy and well rested during your travels or at home. If you use the code “OPRAH” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at getemarie.com. If you purchase through Amazon, the 20 percent off coupon is applied automatically at checkout. ICONI Core Leggings Buy Now: $45, iconileggings.com ; amazon.com Whether you’re planning ahead for a 2021 yoga retreat or just living in athleisure while you WFH, a new pair of leggings is never a bad idea—especially when they cost less than $50. Founded by active duty military member Angel Johnson, ICONI stands for “I Can Overcome, Nothing’s Impossible” and 10 percent of all profits are donated to various nonprofit organizations. Courtesy of Amazon The Ubuntu Life Lamu Mules come in five colors, including mustard seen here. Ubuntu Life Suede “ Lamu ” Mules Buy Now: $76 with code “OPRAH” (was $95), ubuntu.life ; amazon.com Handmade in Maai Mahiu, Kenya, these suede mules are available in both men’s and women’s sizes and are ultra-comfy whether you’re heading to the grocery store or kicking up your feet on vacation. Each purchase from Ubuntu Life not only provides full-time employment to mothers of children with special needs in Kenya but also supports the Ubuntu Life Foundation, which helps support pediatric health and special needs education across the region. If you use the code “OPRAH” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at ubuntu.life. If you purchase through Amazon, the 20 percent off coupon is applied automatically at checkout. Rayo and Honey Canvas Tote Buy Now: $65, rayoandhoney.com ; amazon.com Founded in 2015 by Roachele Negron, Rayo and Honey creates extra large canvas tote bags printed with positive messages. Choices include “Joy Is an Act of Resistance,” “Lift Every Voice,” and the Maya Angelou quote “When You Know Better You Do Better,” to name a few. Courtesy of Amazon Each set of Chocolate Brownstones comes with six gold-dusted chocolate bars. Harlem Chocolate Factory Golden Brownstones Buy Now: $50 with code “OPRAH” (was $62.50), harlemchocolatefactory.com ; amazon.com Look for stocking stuffers for NYC lovers? Harlem Chocolate Factory founder and head chocolatier Jessica Spaulding crafts these chocolate bars in the shape of a famed NYC brownstone and dusts them in gold. Each set contains six individually packaged chocolate bars—two dark chocolate, two milk chocolate, and two white chocolate. If you use the code “OPRAH” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at harlemchocolatefactory.com (again, the discount is automatically applied if you purchase the set on amazon.com). 54 Thrones African Beauty Butter Collection Gift Set Buy Now: $64 with code “OPRAH” (was $80), 54thrones.com ; amazon.com

