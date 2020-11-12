14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020

Courtesy of Amazon
We dug through all 72 items on Oprah’s list to find the travel gifts she recommends this year.
Each year, Oprah sorts through thousands of items to put together her ultimate holiday gift guide, dubbed Oprah’s Favorite Things. Her list has more than 70 items in 2020, and this year, the list has a special twist.
“Because so many people want to support Black lives any way they can, we’ve found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that deserve to be celebrated, because we believe Black lives—and Black businesses—matter. So for 2020, most of my Favorite Things are from Black-owned or -led companies,” Winfrey says on oprahmag.com.
The list includes everything from dog hoodies to $800 espresso machines, but we picked through the entire thing to find the Oprah-approved travel gifts that will make your future adventures more organized—and even cozier. In the past, many of these items have been so popular they’ve sold out. So, you know the drill. Run, don’t walk, before these gifts are gone.
One of AFAR’s favorite comfy travel pants is now also one of Oprah’s favorite things. Made with luxuriously soft fabric that is moisture wicking and wrinkle resistant, these pants are just as comfortable for lounging at home as they are for long car rides or flights. In addition to manufacturing his clothes sustainably, founder and CEO Patrick Robinson has moved his production to the U.S. following the COVID-19 pandemic. Use the code “OPRAH” to save 20 percent at paskho.com or have the discount automatically added at checkout on Amazon.
After a bumpy eight-hour car ride in Kenya resulted in the hair on the back of her head breaking off due to constant friction against the headrest, Grace Eleyae founded an eponymous line of silk and satin-lined hats, pillowcases, and scrunchies to prevent future travel-related hair damage. This satin-lined beanie will keep your head warm throughout the winter, while also fighting frizz and preventing curls from being smushed. If you use the code “OPRAH” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at graceeleyae.com.
After years traveling for her job in the fashion industry, Eula Smith now sells cozy travel essentials under the name E-Marie. The new Boss Blanket Set consists of an oversized blanket and a matching eye mask, which are great for keeping cozy and well rested during your travels or at home. If you use the code “OPRAH” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at getemarie.com. If you purchase through Amazon, the 20 percent off coupon is applied automatically at checkout.
Whether you’re planning ahead for a 2021 yoga retreat or just living in athleisure while you WFH, a new pair of leggings is never a bad idea—especially when they cost less than $50. Founded by active duty military member Angel Johnson, ICONI stands for “I Can Overcome, Nothing’s Impossible” and 10 percent of all profits are donated to various nonprofit organizations.
Handmade in Maai Mahiu, Kenya, these suede mules are available in both men’s and women’s sizes and are ultra-comfy whether you’re heading to the grocery store or kicking up your feet on vacation. Each purchase from Ubuntu Life not only provides full-time employment to mothers of children with special needs in Kenya but also supports the Ubuntu Life Foundation, which helps support pediatric health and special needs education across the region. If you use the code “OPRAH” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at ubuntu.life. If you purchase through Amazon, the 20 percent off coupon is applied automatically at checkout.
Founded in 2015 by Roachele Negron, Rayo and Honey creates extra large canvas tote bags printed with positive messages. Choices include “Joy Is an Act of Resistance,” “Lift Every Voice,” and the Maya Angelou quote “When You Know Better You Do Better,” to name a few.
Look for stocking stuffers for NYC lovers? Harlem Chocolate Factory founder and head chocolatier Jessica Spaulding crafts these chocolate bars in the shape of a famed NYC brownstone and dusts them in gold. Each set contains six individually packaged chocolate bars—two dark chocolate, two milk chocolate, and two white chocolate. If you use the code “OPRAH” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at harlemchocolatefactory.com (again, the discount is automatically applied if you purchase the set on amazon.com).
Founder Christina Funke Tegbe named 54 Thrones for each of the 54 countries in Africa and uses natural and organic African botanicals in her skincare products. In this set of five travel-friendly size tubes of shea butter cream lotions, you’ll find scents like Egyptian Lavender/Moroccan Mint, Nigerian Lemongrass/South African Palmarosa, and Ugandan Vanilla/Ethiopian Honey. Use the code “OPRAH” for a 20 percent discount at 54thrones.com.
Created by Queens native Telfar Clemens and carried by the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Solange, and Selena Gomez, these vegan leather totes are currently sold out in all colors, but it doesn’t hurt to check back often for new releases. They also come in small and large sizes, but the medium-size bag can fit your laptop and other daily essentials.
Available in size XS through 3X, this lightweight women’s jacket comes in a variety of colors, including navy and black as well as burgundy and a dark spruce color. Made with 100 percent down for warmth, it packs into its own included pouch and comes with a zip-off hood. And at just $50, it’s a steal. Why not buy one for all the women in your family?
This set of three floral face masks are made with two layers of moisture-wicking fabric, a nose wire, adjustable ear loops, and an interior pocket for a filter. The price includes a $10 donation that will be split between the International Medical Corps and the Tory Burch Foundation, which helps advance women entrepreneurs.
Reusable coffee cups are a must for any road trip to cut back on wasteful single-use paper containers. These insulated 16-ounce mugs by Corkcicle can keep your coffee (or tea or cocoa) warm for up to three hours and come in nearly a dozen fun colors.
Designed to be worn open or tied at the front, these 100 percent cashmere hoodies will keep you warm and comfortable whether you’re snuggled up on your couch at home or behind the wheel on a long road trip. It’s currently available in women’s sizes XS–XL and in 10 colors ranging from neutral gray to pastel pink.
With a hint of hiker style, these waterproof boots will keep feet toasty, dry, and stylish all winter long. Available in women’s sizes 5–12, the boots come in brown, black, and olive green. If you use the code “OPRAH” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at sorel.com.
