Travel InspirationOutdoor AdventureHiking + Cycling
By Associated Press (AP)
  •  January 12, 2022

The Old Florida Keys Bridge Is Now a Scenic Walkway and Bike Path

A section of the more than 100-year-old overpass has been restored.
The Old Florida Keys Bridge Is Now a Scenic Walkway and Bike Path

Walk or ride over the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico in the Florida Keys.

Photo by Shutterstock

A segment of a 110-year-old Florida Keys bridge reopened to pedestrians and bicyclists on January 12 following a $44 million restoration project.

Rehabilitation construction on the oft-photographed 2.2-mile span of the Old Seven Mile Bridge began in late 2017.

“What made the project challenging was that it is a historic bridge, and we had to restore the bridge to the same aesthetic fabric as the original,” said project manager Tony Sabbag, a Florida Department of Transportation contractor.

Nicknamed “Old Seven,” the bridge was completed in 1912 as part of Henry Flagler’s Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad that connected the Keys with each other and mainland Florida. The span is the gateway to historic Pigeon Key, a tiny island beneath it that once housed 400 railroad construction workers.

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In 1938, the railroad bridge was converted to carry automobiles. In 1982, the new Seven Mile Bridge, which is actually 6.79 miles long, debuted alongside the historic one, whose steel swing span that facilitated marine traffic between the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico was removed.

The retired “Old Seven” became a popular recreation area and appeared in several films, including True Lies, a 1994 action-comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Boats pass underneath the new (left) and old (right) Seven Mile bridges in the Florida Keys.

Boats pass underneath the new (left) and old (right) Seven Mile bridges in the Florida Keys.

Photo by Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP

Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony was the crowning moment of a 30-year, $77 million agreement inked in 2013 between Monroe County, the City of Marathon, and the Florida Department of Transportation. That agreement funded restoration and maintenance to preserve the iconic landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The Old Seven Mile Bridge is important to the Keys, the history of the Keys and a viaduct to get to Pigeon Key,” said Monroe County administrator Roman Gastesi.

Restoration included structural steel and bridge joint system repairs, new decking, pedestrian and bicycle handrails, and other enhancements.

>> Next: Stock Island: Where Old Key West Is Hiding

Associated Press (AP)
The Associated Press provides independent news journalism from around the world.
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