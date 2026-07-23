Arizona Makes the Perfect Family Road Trip—If You Choose the Right Hotels

Arizona is made for road trips: The iconic Grand Canyon, red rock landscapes, history-rich Route 66, and long stretches of open highway make for an unforgettable driving itinerary. On a recent spring break trip through the state with my husband and two elementary-age kids, I discovered that the secret to a fun—and surprisingly smooth—vacation was choosing the right hotels along the way.

Our goal was a classic Arizona itinerary that included the Grand Canyon, Sedona, and Phoenix, with enough outdoor adventure, pools, and kid-friendly activities to keep our family happily engaged. We flew from our home in San Francisco to Phoenix, rented a car at the airport, and spent one week driving roughly 500 miles through northern and central Arizona before our flight home.

If you’re planning a similar adventure to the Grand Canyon State—especially with kids in tow—these are the three Arizona road trip hotels I’d build my drive around, plus an alternate stay and things to do at each stop.

Stop 1: Trailborn Grand Canyon (Williams)

Driving time: 3 hours (185 miles)



Hotel: Trailborn Grand Canyon



Suggested stay: 2 nights



Rates: From $98 Book Now

About three hours north of Phoenix by car, Williams, Arizona, is an ideal first stop. This charming and kitschy Route 66 town puts you within easy reach of Grand Canyon National Park while offering a glimpse of America’s most famous highway.

I have a soft spot for a retro motel with a fresh coat of paint and stylish decor, so Trailborn Grand Canyon was right up my alley. The renovated roadside motel opened in early 2025 about an hour’s drive south of Grand Canyon National Park. The hotel is part of Marriott’s new Outdoor Collection, and it’s a relaxed, stylish base camp for nearby exploration.

The guest rooms, connected via an outdoor hallway, have hip art deco–inspired armchairs, scenic photos of horses and landscapes on the walls, blue-tiled bathrooms, globe lights, and stylish bedding that feels Pendleton-adjacent.

There’s a laid-back communal atmosphere, whether in the large Camp Hall seating area for self-service meals and board games or at the small bocce ball court and cornhole boards on the lawn, where my kids burned off some extra energy before and after meals. There’s a tiny pool and an even tinier hot tub, but they’re enough for cooling off or warming up after hikes in the area. There’s occasional live music, and the hotel can also help guests book experiences like a helicopter tour over the Grand Canyon.

A highlight of the property is Miss Kitty’s restaurant, one of the best dining options in town. Open for breakfast and dinner, it serves classic steakhouse fare with Southern flair, from hush puppies and smash burgers to perfectly cooked steaks and vegetable dishes such as BBQ cauliflower tacos.

Explore nearby: While we chose to drive to the Grand Canyon from Trailborn, Williams is also home to the Grand Canyon Railway, which brings passengers to the South Rim via a scenic train ride. Once there, skip the crowds in Grand Canyon Village and head to Shoshone Point for secluded views.

If you have extra time, make the short drive to Wupatki National Monument to explore 12th-century pueblo ruins. Or stop in nearby Flagstaff for breakfast at MartAnn’s Breakfast Palace and order the Christmas-style chilaquiles (with both red and green sauces), an enormous breakfast burrito, or eggs rancheros. Other options: a pastrami sandwich or pork shoulder banh mi at the James Beard–nominated Proper Meats + Provisions, or wood-fired pizzas at Pizzicletta.

Bonus hotel pick: For lodgings closer to the national park, head to Highland Grand Canyon, a seasonal (early May to late October) glamping retreat that opened in 2025. The family-run property has five canvas tents that include king-size beds, communal bathrooms and showers, and a full outdoor shared kitchen with a gas grill for cooking on-site. From $213

Trailborn Grand Canyon is a chic and comfy place to rest your head in between visits to the nearby national park. Courtesy of Trailborn Grand Canyon

Stop 2: Enchantment Resort (Sedona)

Driving time: About 2 hours (100 miles)



Hotel: Enchantment Resort



Suggested stay: 2–3 nights



Rates: From $429 Book Now

After a couple of days exploring the expanses of the Grand Canyon, Sedona is, by contrast, a haven of otherworldly red rock landscapes. Here, we checked into Enchantment Resort, a 70-acre property with individual casita-style rooms hidden in a canyon, away from Sedona’s busy main drag. This was the perfect place for us to relax for a couple of days before hopping back in the car and continuing on our desert adventure.

For close to 40 years, Enchantment has been one of Sedona’s most beloved luxury resorts, yet it continues to evolve. One of the biggest recent additions is Trail House, an outdoor adventure center that organizes activities including guided hikes, mountain bike rides, and off-road excursions. We were impressed with the experiences on offer: Our trail bike ride with veteran guide George Miraval, who was endlessly patient with my kids, was a trip highlight for all of us.

Enchantment guests benefit from the resort’s idyllic location in Sedona’s Boynton Canyon. Courtesy of Enchantment Resort

Enchantment is also increasingly well suited for families and groups. The property has multiple room layouts, including one- and two-bedroom suites that sleep between four and eight people, and a Canyon Vista vacation home with a private pool that sleeps up to six. We stayed in a large suite with a full kitchen that had two queen-size Murphy beds.

One of my children’s favorite amenities was the Camp Coyote kids club. We dropped them off for an evening, and they stayed busy with educational activities, including making “safety bracelets” that double as emergency rope, examining locally collected moss under a microscope, and stargazing. That gave my husband and me the chance to enjoy a leisurely dinner and cocktails at Tii Gavo, the resort’s Southwestern restaurant.

After travelers spend days hiking and biking in Sedona, Enchantment offers plenty of ways to slow the pace. Guests can book treatments at the Mii amo spa and wellness center or take classes in pottery, painting, and jewelry making at the Artists Cottage.

Explore nearby: Skip Sedona’s busiest trails and head instead to Doe Mountain Trail, the Mescal Mountain trail network (Long Canyon, Deadman’s Pass, and Mescal Loop), and Scorpion Trail Loop for spectacular red rock scenery with fewer crowds. Before heading out, grab coffee at Freeform Roasters and a Chimi Hendrix sandwich (steak with chimichurri sauce) from Drewbies. For a nice dinner in town, head to Costa by Madrid for cocktails and ceviche.

Bonus hotel pick: A newer, more casual alternative is Outbound Sedona, which opened in 2026. The 138-room hotel has a two-tiered pool with views of the famous Bell Rock, family-friendly options with bunk beds and kitchenettes, and an adults-only wellness area with a pool, a sauna, a cold plunge, and a spa. From $212

Stop 3: Arizona Biltmore (Phoenix)

Driving time: 2 hours (125 miles)



Hotel: Arizona Biltmore



Suggested stay: 2 nights



Loyalty program: Hilton Honors



Rates: From $350 Book Now

After almost a week on the road hiking and biking among the red rocks, we were ready to trade trailheads for poolside lounges. Few places fit the bill better than the historic Arizona Biltmore.

Opened in 1929, the hotel makes guests feel as if they’re stepping back in time to an era of old Hollywood glamour. Built with its signature cement “Biltmore Blocks” made from Arizona sand and cut with geometric patterns, the resort’s art deco design is almost brutalist.

Walking through the soaring lobby, historic corridors, and grounds with palm tree–lined pools, the Arizona Biltmore is truly transportive in a way newer properties simply cannot be.

Despite its nearly 100-year-old pedigree, the Arizona Biltmore has a true resort atmosphere with attractions like huge spiral waterslides that the kids couldn’t get enough of, the desert-inspired Tierra Luna Spa for restorative treatments, and an adults-only pool area for the 18-and-over crowd.

A stay at Arizona Biltmore is a stay in a living piece of history. Courtesy of Arizona Biltmore

The resort’s abundant food options make it easy to linger. Start the day with a hearty breakfast of banana pancakes or a burrito stuffed with bacon, egg, and ranchero salsa before settling in by the pool, and end the day with dinner at Renata’s Hearth, where much of the Latin American–inspired menu is cooked over a live fire.

Explore nearby: When you’re ready to venture beyond the resort, hop in your car (or a driverless Waymo) to visit Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West, the architect’s former winter home, studio, and desert laboratory that offers guided tours. You can also spend an afternoon browsing Scottsdale’s galleries and boutiques.

For dinner, head to James Beard Award–winning Lom Wong for Thai food, Wren & Wolf where hunting-themed decor meets an Italian-focused menu, or the FnB restaurant in neighboring Scottsdale, where Arizona ingredients and wines take center stage.

Bonus hotel pick: In nearby Scottsdale, an excellent choice for families and larger groups is the new villas at the Canyon Suites at the Phoenician. The two-, three-, and four-bedroom villas have open kitchens, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and huge living rooms. Each residence comes with its own golf cart for getting around the property, a washer/dryer (one of my favorite amenities when we’re on the road), and daily breakfast. From $600

Editor’s note: As of press time, the monthlong Pocket Fire in the Sedona area was 95 percent contained. Visitors should check the status of any trails or recreation areas they plan to visit, as some closures may remain in effect following the fire.