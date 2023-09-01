Enjoy Eco-Friendly Experiences in the Lush Mountains of Puerto Rico

Of Puerto Rico’s diverse landscapes, from the beaches to the rainforest and beyond, the mountain route of Caguas, Cayey, and Aguas Buenas offers an abundance of incredible options for immersing yourself in the destination’s natural setting. Here you can appreciate the Island’s rich culture and history, activities that help minimize your footprint, and delicious cuisine made with local ingredients. This four-day eco-friendly trip centers around getting outdoors in this scenic locale, with visits to sustainable coffee farms, creative concept restaurants, and botanical gardens—which will all keep you wanting to see and experience more of this tropical treasure nestled in the heart of the Caribbean. It’s easy to do with the Island in easy reach for U.S. citizens who don’t need a passport to visit Puerto Rico.