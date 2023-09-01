JOURNEYS

Enjoy Eco-Friendly Experiences in the Lush Mountains of Puerto Rico

Travel off the beaten path through Caguas, Cayey, and Aguas Buenas for a trip immersed in the outdoors that helps protect and preserve this Caribbean Island.

Of Puerto Rico’s diverse landscapes, from the beaches to the rainforest and beyond, the mountain route of Caguas, Cayey, and Aguas Buenas offers an abundance of incredible options for immersing yourself in the destination’s natural setting. Here you can appreciate the Island’s rich culture and history, activities that help minimize your footprint, and delicious cuisine made with local ingredients. This four-day eco-friendly trip centers around getting outdoors in this scenic locale, with visits to sustainable coffee farms, creative concept restaurants, and botanical gardens—which will all keep you wanting to see and experience more of this tropical treasure nestled in the heart of the Caribbean. It’s easy to do with the Island in easy reach for U.S. citizens who don’t need a passport to visit Puerto Rico.

food on ledge.jpg

Trip Highlight

Bohemia Cocina en Movimiento

This mountainside restaurant, Bohemia Cocina en Movimiento, is a remarkable culinary experience, from the welcoming staff to the delicious dishes and amazing views. It pairs a distinctively stylish vibe with an international palate, mixing the chef’s native Argentinian influences with Puerto Rican flavors and traditions.
Screen Shot 2023-09-01 at 2.28.31 PM.png

Trip Designer

Discover Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is a premier destination for leisure, business, and events for a reason. The knowledgeable team of experts at Discover Puerto Rico is thrilled to share the inside scoop, including all the best outdoor experiences and hidden gems that make this Island paradise so unique.
Day 1Aguas Buenas and Caguas

Start your adventure by checking in to Hacienda Montaña Soñadora in the beautiful town of Aguas Buenas. Here, you’ll enjoy scenic views of mountains and the Atlantic coastline, complementing the refreshing pools at your disposal and a café with breakfast included.

After settling in your hotel room, grab your camera and comfy shoes, and get ready for the day ahead. Take a short drive to Caguas, a city full of culture and green areas. Stop by the Plaza Palmer to check out the scene, where you can also pick up lunch from one of the cafés.

Head to Jardín Botánico de Caguas, celebrated for its spacious gardens with tropical and native plants and artwork. Sit back and have a lovely picnic for lunch, while glimpsing the natural beauty of the kapok tree (locally known as a ceiba), and walk the trails. The cultural center offers exhibitions on Puerto Rican heritage, and you can take educational tours that give the opportunity to birdwatch, practice wood or rock carving, and learn how modern agriculture has evolved in a way that assists in the involvement of farmers and sustainable flora and fauna.

After a day of admiring all the highlights in the botanical garden, head to O-MRKT for dinner. Located in Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, this farm-to-table spot’s motto is “Eat fresh and local.” Fuel up on nourishing fare and look around the mall if you’d like before going back to the hotel for a peaceful rest.
The Central Mountains

The Central Mountains

Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico

Day 2Tour the Mountains by Helicopter

After a delicious breakfast at Hacienda Montaña Soñadora, visit C3TEC: Caribbean “Criollo” Center for Science and Technology, a five-minute drive from the city center in Caguas. Explore the interactive experience with exhibits on local geology and global warming. Be sure to stop by C3TEC’s theater, where you can enjoy a short film or two. Drive back to your hotel for lunch at the hotel’s restaurant and get ready for a spectacular sunset helicopter ride, one of many tour services on hand at the property.

As you prepare for take-off from the hotel’s helipad, take a sip from a craft cocktail. During your flight, you’ll gaze at perhaps one of the most amazing views you’ll see in your life—waves crashing on the coast and mountains changing color as the sun sets over them. Your hotel has many other tour services at hand, including its very own helicopter tour located on the premises, which will also be part of this itinerary. You’ll have plenty of time to enjoy many of them throughout the following days.
One of the exquisite dishes at Bohemia, Cocina en Movimiento

One of the exquisite dishes at Bohemia, Cocina en Movimiento

Photo by Michelle Heimerman

Day 3Adventure in Caguas and Dine in Cayey

Today you’ll discover the outstanding vegetation and wildlife of San Salvador Ecological Garden in Caguas. Rivers and natural pools surround the area and the garden offers unique experiences, from a hike to volunteering. The staff at San Salvador are more than eager for visitors to explore and learn about the history of Taíno heritage, their petroglyphs, and the connection between Puerto Rico’s natural resources and its people.

Roam about and ask as many questions as possible about ecological topics, sustainable farming, and more. You can have lunch during a community tour and meet other travelers who come from all over the world to get a taste of Puerto Rico’s Central Mountain Range, its transcendent beauty, and its sustainability. Depending on how many people are in your group, you may arrange a personal group experience tailored just for you.

In the evening, change into clothes for dinner in nearby Cayey at Bohemia Cocina en Movimiento. With a blend of Argentinian and Puerto Rican cuisine, this experience is top-tier for any gourmand—or anyone who enjoys a great conversation with a glass of wine. Located on the mountainside, the restaurant’s perch means that, in addition to savoring expertly prepared dishes, you’ll have stunning views as the sun sets. Check into the suite here for the next two nights, where you’ll stay among the misty and calm mountain environment.
Puerto Rico’s mountain climate is ideal for growing coffee on farms like Siempre Verde

Puerto Rico’s mountain climate is ideal for growing coffee on farms like Siempre Verde

Courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico

Day 4Aibonito

After waking up to the gorgeous mountain views of Cayey, take a brisk, early car ride through more mountain scenery to Siempre Verde. This farm is dedicated to agri-tourism, producing high-quality produce, and advancing more local and sustainable farming. Many universities visit Siempre Verde to study farming, agriculture, flora, and fauna. After a short tour, enjoy a Pilates workshop led by certified instructors. Spend the rest of your time here sightseeing, volunteering, or tasting the coffee or homemade chocolate.

As the sun sets, take a 30-minute ride to Aibonito, a small central mountain town known for its festivals, coffee, and flowers. As you arrive for your reservation at El Maná you’ll get a short introduction about its culinary philosophy and nutritional goals. Dig into the restaurant’s famous microgreen dinner, which consists of farm-grown vegetables, fish, and meats, that you can enjoy under the stars.
