Enjoy Eco-Friendly Experiences in the Lush Mountains of Puerto Rico

Start your adventure by checking in to Hacienda Montaña Soñadora in the beautiful town of Aguas Buenas. Here, you’ll enjoy scenic views of mountains and the Atlantic coastline, complementing the refreshing pools at your disposal and a café with breakfast included.After settling in your hotel room, grab your camera and comfy shoes, and get ready for the day ahead. Take a short drive to Caguas, a city full of culture and green areas. Stop by the Plaza Palmer to check out the scene, where you can also pick up lunch from one of the cafés.Head to Jardín Botánico de Caguas , celebrated for its spacious gardens with tropical and native plants and artwork. Sit back and have a lovely picnic for lunch, while glimpsing the natural beauty of the kapok tree (locally known as a), and walk the trails. The cultural center offers exhibitions on Puerto Rican heritage, and you can take educational tours that give the opportunity to birdwatch, practice wood or rock carving, and learn how modern agriculture has evolved in a way that assists in the involvement of farmers and sustainable flora and fauna.After a day of admiring all the highlights in the botanical garden, head to O-MRKT for dinner. Located in Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, this farm-to-table spot’s motto is “Eat fresh and local.” Fuel up on nourishing fare and look around the mall if you’d like before going back to the hotel for a peaceful rest.