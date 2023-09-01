How to Get Outdoors and Immerse Yourself in Nature in Western Puerto Rico

Known for its surfing and epic sunsets, the west coast of Puerto Rico offers much more to see. From a weekly art walk in downtown Rincón to mushroom foraging in the wild, free-spirited travelers will love the easygoing vibes of the area. With plenty of delicious eating along the way, this itinerary is great for nature lovers who want more than just gorgeous landscapes. U.S. citizens can leave their passports at home when they embark on this tropical adventure.