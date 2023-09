How to Get Outdoors and Immerse Yourself in Nature in Western Puerto Rico

Have breakfast at The English Rose , a stunning property in the mountains with views of the surrounding treetops. The restaurant’s British-inspired menu has items like The Full Monty, with eggs, bacon, sausage, tomatoes, skillet potatoes, toast, and baked beans. For those with a sweet tooth, the Dead Elvis consists of thick-sliced French toast with Saigon cinnamon and caramelized bananas. Reservations are recommended, especially on weekends.Charming boutiques fill this area that you won’t want to miss. First, head to Wild Culture Mushrooms , a shop that grows and prepares medicinal mushrooms. For instance, the Lion’s Mane mushroom tincture helps support cognitive function. Oyster mushrooms regulate blood sugar levels and promote heart health. The staff is knowledgeable and standing by to provide more information as needed.After, stroll around Rincón’s town center to check out several boutiques and shops, all within walking distance of each other. Uncharted Studio is an environmentally conscious silk screening house and retail store. It aims to offer high-quality cotton-based apparel, and all its solvents are non-chemical, using soy and citrus as the base instead. Mango Beach Shop is well-known for its shirts and offers souvenirs like handmade jewelry, painted driftwood, and beach supplies such as tote bags and bathing suits. Prior to being transformed into a shop, it was the family home of the owner. Ocean State of Mind has boho style galore, with crystals, apparel, stickers, macrame decor, and more. It’s an eclectic but well-curated collection. There’s a limit on the number of customers allowed inside at any given time to preserve the shopping experience for patrons and a hammock out front should you have to wait.Stop for lunch at Jack’s Shack , an outdoor eatery with serious surfer vibes. A favorite is the fish tacos with homemade pineapple salsa. The restaurant also has sandwiches, vegetarian-friendly options, iced coffee, and seasonal fresh juices, from watermelon to passion fruit.If you happen to be in Rincón on a Thursday, you can’t miss the Rincón art walk in the late afternoon. This gathering of local artists includes booths and tables in the main plaza and live music.For dinner, make a reservation at Estela . It’s usually booked up, for good reason. Chef Abel Mendoza is from Puerto Rico and was a 2022 James Beard Semifinalist as Best Chef South. The farm-to-table restaurant also offers a vegan menu. Dishes change regularly but are generally a masterful combination of unexpected flavors.Spend the night at the Rincón of the Seas Grand Caribbean Hotel , which has both a pool and beach access. The property’s 112 guest rooms feature private balconies and Art Deco design.