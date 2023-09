See the Best Art and Culture That Puerto Rico Offers

Nicknamed, or The Manor City, Ponce is an elegant place with elaborate architecture and centuries of history. It’s fitting, then, that so much art lives here in the capital of the south.Get to know the city by signing up for a Ponce Walking Tour with Isla Caribe Tours. Your guide will take you through the streets and bring their stories to life. Learn about, a local music and dance where performers used fans for courting and sending messages.Stroll the, lovers’ alley, and see themural, honoring firefighters who battled a citywide fire in 1899. You’ll also glimpse Calle 25 de Enero, a street with distinctive red houses gifted to the firefighters who saved the city and currently inhabited by their descendants. The Mural Para Pensar is one of the most impactful political pieces of street art on the Island, tackling topics including capitalism, U.S. federal rule, hurricanes and disaster relief, Taíno culture, and the Puerto Rican diaspora.Witness the power of art to revitalize neighborhoods in Yauco, about 30 minutes west of Ponce. The colorful area known as Yaucromatic is part of a larger initiative throughout the Island that paints residential houses in bright and cohesive colors of hope. In turn, this revitalizes local pride and drives tourism, revenue, and media attention beyond San Juan. Reggeatón artist Ozuna has filmed a music video here, among others.For dinner, head to Mesa Cocina & Vinateria , which specializes in fine dining and wine and can recommend the perfect pairing. Savor dishes like the risotto lobster thermidor in a Cognac-and-Manchego sauce or the grilled swordfish with creamy lemon pasta.Spend the night in the creative Fox Hotel . Formerly a theatre, the property boasts pop art, a gorgeous Art Deco exterior with eye-catching colors, and a flamingo fountain.