See the Best Art and Culture That Puerto Rico Offers

Puerto Rico offers abundant expressions of creativity, including a vibrant street art scene and studio visits with artists. This itinerary takes you to a lesser-known hub of art and culture, Ponce, a seaside city in the southern part of the Island, where nearby murals cover entire neighborhoods and celebrated paintings are waiting to be admired in museums and institutions. No passport is needed for U.S. citizens, so board the next flight and explore the ways art expresses and preserves Puerto Rico’s roots and culture.