Savor the Delicious Local Flavors of Puerto Rico in San Juan and Beyond

Experience Puerto Rico’s culinary delights on this itinerary that takes you to some of the Island’s best artisanal purveyors and immerses you in its thriving food scene. From classic dishes like lechón (roast suckling pig) to farm-to-table meals, you can eat well around Puerto Rico with these different dining concepts. Plus, no passport is needed for U.S. citizens wanting to taste these plentiful treats, including passion fruit ice cream and coffee with coconut. ¡Buen provecho!