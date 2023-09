Savor the Delicious Local Flavors of Puerto Rico in San Juan and Beyond

There’s perhaps no better way to start your day than with authentic Puerto Rican coffee. Caficultura in Old San Juan is in a central location and has several options to give you the boost of energy you need, from Cafi Coco with coconut syrup and cinnamon powder to an affogato with vanilla ice cream. Stroll through the neighborhood afterward to enjoy the architecture and scenery.For lunch, visit Lote 23 in Santurce. This food truck park and entrepreneur incubator features all local vendors and a variety of flavors in an outdoor space with plenty of seating and large fans.Come y Calla is a creative hamburger spot with hearty portions. Try the Gaucho burger, a mix of Angus beef,(grilled beef), and chorizo topped with mozzarella cheese and chimichurri sauce. Pal Cilantro is a fusion place with dumplings and steamed bao buns. They also have a different take on Puerto Rican, a type of fritter stuffed with the protein of your choice, from spicy crab to pork.For dinner, don’t miss Cocina al Fondo , with Chef Natalia Vallejo at the helm. She won the 2023 James Beard Award in the Best Chef: South category and was the first Puerto Rican woman to be nominated. The restaurant is in a house and plays on typical Puerto Rican recipes. Dishes include mini celery mofongos stuffed with minced rabbit or goat fricassee in a cabbage leaf with sweet potato.You’ll sleep well at La Botánica Hotel , the newest project by hotelier and ayurvedic consultant Sylvia De Marco. The property started as De Marco’s house and has evolved into a boutique experience with six rooms. All stays include a vegetarian breakfast and herbal tea infusion available all day, and add-ons include yoga in the morning and in-room massages.