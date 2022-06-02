The Opportunity to Save Our Oceans Is Fast Disappearing, Warns Sylvia Earle

The renowned oceanographer wants humanity to look below the surface.

It’s hard to imagine a more devoted advocate for Earth’s big blue than acclaimed oceanographer and National Geographic Society Explorer in Residence Dr. Sylvia Earle. At 86 and about 5’2”, Earle’s age and diminutive frame belie a commanding presence and ceaseless energy. She powers through nearly 300 speaking engagements a year, pushing for greater protections for the “Blue Heart of the Earth.” For Earle, exploration and education are the keys to progress. “You can know and not care, but you can’t care if you don’t know,” the renowned scientist says. Her message is unsettlingly simple: “No Blue, No Green.” A former chief scientist of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Earle founded Mission Blue in 2009. Its purpose is to support and amplify community-based initiatives for a global list of marine ecosystems (140 to date) scientifically identified as essential for ocean health dubbed “Hope Spots.” The objective is to protect 30 percent of the ocean by 2030. To help Mission Blue reach its goal, you can donate to the organization. In February 2023, Earle will lead the world’s first Antarctic Climate Expedition aboard Aurora Expeditions’ new, 132-passenger ship named after Earle, or the “Living Legend,” a moniker given to her by the Library of Congress. The by-invitation summit will feature an international mix of 100 academics, artists, and luminaries to address the effects of climate change on the region and the world. In honor of World Oceans Day, AFAR spoke to Dr. Earle about her historic expedition, what perplexes her about humanity, and her challenge for everyone interested in the planet’s future. Did you see the movie Don’t Look Up? Oh, sure. I want a new one: Don’t Look Down. In that film, scientists sounded the alarm about an impending environmental crisis and were ignored. Have you experienced similar instances where the significance of your message wasn’t getting through? Of course. For decades people have looked at the ocean and seen the surface. They don’t ask what’s under the surface, ignoring the principal feature that shapes Earth as a habitable place in a universe. And because we can all still breathe (even though we’re doing things that make that increasingly questionable), it’s somewhere in the future. People are much better suited, I suppose, to think about today rather than tomorrow. When did it become clear how rapidly humanity was destroying our oceans?

Well, it was apparent to me when I was a teenager that what we were doing to the land and the ocean was permanently transforming the nature of our home. Earth. And doing it with such casual indifference to the damage we were inflicting. The lack of respect for life and even our own fellow humans has always seemed perplexing to me that as intelligent as humans are in so many ways, that we can be so bafflingly stupid in others. What’s under the surface of the ocean is largely mysterious to most. That’s changing. That’s the good news. In the last 10 years, we’ve learned more about the ocean and why it matters to everyone everywhere all the time than during all preceding history put together. At a TED Talk in 2009, you said the next 10 years would be the most important in the next 10,000 years. Thirteen years later, how did we do? It’s still true. It’s just getting harder. At the time, a tiny fraction of 1 percent of the ocean was highly or fully protected. It’s now 3 percent. That’s a big step from where it was to where we are. And if we can keep accelerating that, we may get to 30 percent by 2030. Is that enough? No, it isn’t. We can't trash 70 percent of the planet and get away with having a healthy life or life at all. We need to put our effort into safeguarding the nature of places that have a magnified role in shaping planetary temperature. What happens in coral reefs affects everything everywhere all the time. The opportunity to change our ways is fast disappearing. We don’t have the flexibility, the latitude that we had 200 years ago or even 20 years ago. Courtesy of Aurora Expeditions Sylvia Earle is leading the first Antarctic Climate Expedition in 2023. You’ve lent your name to Aurora Expedition’s new ship, the Sylvia Earle. The partnership feels a bit counterintuitive. What interested you about the opportunity? Well, [Aurora’s] ethic of caring. To go with a sense of respect and try to convey why it matters, why [it’s important] to care for not just Antarctica as this magnificent, splendid, impressive area, but as a living system. The vessels that are there on goodwill missions for education [and] science, there’s a carbon footprint associated with it. But knowing that you’re doing your best to offset the real cost in terms of impact on climate is admirable, and that’s one of the approaches that the Aurora family of vessels pledges to do. But most importantly, to expose people [on a cruise] who have influence, who can not only change their own lives but go back and help shape others who don’t have the privilege of going to Antarctica. You are leading the first Antarctic Climate Expedition on the Sylvia Earle in 2023. What do you hope to achieve?

