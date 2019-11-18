A Nutella Hotel Is Opening for 1 Weekend Only—Here’s How to Win a Stay

If you’re traveling to Napa, your food-focused must-hit list might include one of the area’s six Michelin-starred restaurants, the ever-popular Oxbow Public Market, or—if you’re traveling this January—a pop-up hotel dedicated to . . . Nutella.

Three Nutella-obsessed travelers and their guests who win a contest hosted by the brand will be given a free weekend, January 10–12, 2020, at Hotella Nutella, a temporary getaway dedicated to the Italian hazelnut spread. The trip includes round-trip transportation and accommodations for two nights.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the experience will take place at a private residence in Napa Valley (details have not yet been provided regarding the specific location) that’ll be transformed into an Instagrammable scene filled with Nutella decor, such as supersized jars of Nutella and Nutella-themed wallpaper, bedspreads, and pillows.