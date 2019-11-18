A Nutella Hotel Is Opening for 1 Weekend Only—Here’s How to Win a Stay

Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Trending News

Hotella Nutella is coming to Napa Valley.

Photo by Alexander Prokopenko/Shutterstock

Nutella wants to treat 3 lucky winners and their guests to a weekend at a Napa Valley pop-up hotel devoted to the Italian hazelnut spread.

If you’re traveling to Napa, your food-focused must-hit list might include one of the area’s six Michelin-starred restaurants, the ever-popular Oxbow Public Market, or—if you’re traveling this January—a pop-up hotel dedicated to . . . Nutella.

Three Nutella-obsessed travelers and their guests who win a contest hosted by the brand will be given a free weekend, January 10–12, 2020, at Hotella Nutella, a temporary getaway dedicated to the Italian hazelnut spread. The trip includes round-trip transportation and accommodations for two nights.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the experience will take place at a private residence in Napa Valley (details have not yet been provided regarding the specific location) that’ll be transformed into an Instagrammable scene filled with Nutella decor, such as supersized jars of Nutella and Nutella-themed wallpaper, bedspreads, and pillows.

On top of photo ops galore, guests will partake in Nutella-themed culinary experiences that will include breakfast-for-dinner with Food Network celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian; a southern-meets-Nutella-inspired brunch made by Tanya Holland, owner of Oakland, California–based Brown Sugar Kitchen; and learning how to make pancake creations with Dancakes, a team of pancake artists.

This isn’t the first time a food brand has done a quirky hotel takeover. For five days in August, Taco Bell transformed the V Palm Springs into the Bell, a Taco Bell pop-up that was filled with hot sauce–shaped floats and Instagram influencers (it sold out in about two minutes).

It’s also not the first Nutella-themed destination. Fans of the brand can also eat crepes and drink milkshakes at the Ice Bakery, a Nutella-owned bakery in Amsterdam or visit one of two Nutella Cafes in either New York or Chicago.

To stay at Hotella Nutella, you’ll have to win your spot by submitting an application and a video detailing your love of Nutella via the hotel’s website by midnight on December 8. (Judging, in case you’re wondering, is based on “creativity, passion for Nutella, and connection to breakfast.”)

If you're simply curious what Hotella Nutella will look like and what the winners will eat, follow the hashtag #HotellaNutella to see how the weekend of creamy, chocolaty goodness unfolds.

