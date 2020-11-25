Nikon Is Streaming Free Photography Classes as a COVID Lockdown Distraction

Nov 25, 2020
Nikon is offering 11 free online photography classes through December 31, 2020.
The camera company has made its entire curriculum of online photo courses free to the public amid the holiday season—and recent coronavirus spikes.
In the midst of another COVID surge across the U.S., at-home activities are back in high demand. Refining your photography skills is one ideal way to beat boredom and prepare for future travels during self-isolation. Earlier this year, Nikon made its entire curriculum of online photography classes free to the public for two months during the start of the coronavirus quarantine. Now, the camera company is reinstating this offer—which is great for people interested in tips for how to take better photos on their adventures, be it in their backyard or back on the road next year.
Nikon School’s free virtual photography classes, now available through December 31, 2020, cover landscape photography, child portraiture, and video content creation (such as vlogging), each session ranging from 15 minutes to over an hour. As part of the end-of-year offering, Nikon added a new holiday-centric photo class to its previously offered collection of 10 free courses.
“Better Holiday Photos with Nikon Ambassadors”provides expert advice on topics like how to capture perfectly lit family portraits and food photos, as well as how to create professional-looking holiday cards that stand out. (Nikon Ambassador Tamara Lackey even leads a lesson on mastering festive pet portraits.) Nikon’s in-depth online photography courses normally cost anywhere between $15 to $50 each, but you can currently register for any (or all) of the 11 classes on Nikon School’s website, totally free.
Nikon’s website also hosts “The Best of Nikon Live,” an online compilation of previously recorded livestreams from photography professionals such as Carol Guzy, four-time Pulitzer Prize winner and Washington Post photojournalist, sourced from the Nikon Live archives. The video presentations focus on technical tricks, such as “Pro Tips for Camera Setup,” as well as inspirational topics such as “The Importance of Finding Your Style.”
While some of the free photo courses and talks cover Nikon-specific products, many teach the general fundamentals of photography (which apply whether or not you own a Nikon camera). So, if you feel inspired to pick up a new camera after all the expert knowledge you’ve acquired, turn your lens toward these top-rated travel cameras. Trust us, they'll capture your focus.
This article originally appeared online on April 3, 2020; it was updated on November 25, 2020, to include current information.
