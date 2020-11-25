Nikon Is Streaming Free Photography Classes as a COVID Lockdown Distraction

In the midst of another COVID surge across the U.S., at-home activities are back in high demand. Refining your photography skills is one ideal way to beat boredom and prepare for future travels during self-isolation. Earlier this year, Nikon made its entire curriculum of online photography classes free to the public for two months during the start of the coronavirus quarantine. Now, the camera company is reinstating this offer—which is great for people interested in tips for how to take better photos on their adventures, be it in their backyard or back on the road next year.

Nikon School’s free virtual photography classes, now available through December 31, 2020, cover landscape photography, child portraiture, and video content creation (such as vlogging), each session ranging from 15 minutes to over an hour. As part of the end-of-year offering, Nikon added a new holiday-centric photo class to its previously offered collection of 10 free courses.

“Better Holiday Photos with Nikon Ambassadors”provides expert advice on topics like how to capture perfectly lit family portraits and food photos, as well as how to create professional-looking holiday cards that stand out. (Nikon Ambassador Tamara Lackey even leads a lesson on mastering festive pet portraits.) Nikon’s in-depth online photography courses normally cost anywhere between $15 to $50 each, but you can currently register for any (or all) of the 11 classes on Nikon School’s website, totally free.