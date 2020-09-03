Dream Side Gig Alert: New York State Needs Volunteer Leaf Peepers

Calling all leaf peepers: This is your mission should you choose to accept it.

These are the fall foliage hot spots prospective applicants (and avid leaf lovers) should scope out.

share this article

September is here, which means that fall is on its way (squeee). The leaves are already starting to turn in some parts of the country, according to the recently released 2020 fall foliage prediction map. And we’d be lying if we said we weren’t pretty excited about it. For those who are ready to get some serious leaf peeping on (raises hand), New York State is looking for some help with the matter (puts on serious face). Volunteers can now apply to become an official I Love NY Leaf Peeper and join a statewide team of volunteers that help visitors find the best foliage in and around the state. OK, it sounds fun, but there are some pretty serious commitments, too. Volunteers are required to submit a detailed report each week describing their observations of the foliage in the area they are reporting on, including their best guess as to what kind of foliage conditions can be expected for the upcoming weekend. The report should include the location, the percentage of leaves expected to change by the coming weekend, the expected colors visitors will see, the overall brilliance of the leaves, and the stage of the season (for example, whether the leaves haven’t changed yet, are just starting to change, are near peak, peaking, or are past peak).

Article continues below advertisement

Volunteers have to submit their report by Monday or Tuesday each week, which will allow I Love NY, the state’s official tourism marketing entity, to compile and publish a report every Wednesday for the upcoming weekend so that prospective visitors to the different regions of the state will know what to expect. Related Plan Your Socially Distanced Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map I Love NY has been issuing fall foliage reports for more than 35 years, but this year the marketing organization launched a campaign to find more foliage spotters and increase the coverage areas, to provide better data for the weekly reports. Those weekly reports at I Love NY’s Fall Foliage site will help inform your plans for weekend leafing adventures. The first 2020 report will be issued on Wednesday, September 9, and subsequent reports will be issued every Wednesday through the first or second week of November. Volunteers and leaf lovers alike can tag @iloveny in their fall foliage photos and use the hashtag #NYLovesFall for a chance to have their photos featured by I Love NY. So even those who don’t become official spotters can join in by sharing their photos and insights on Instagram. New York’s best fall foliage destinations Photo by Shutterstock In Watkins Glen State Park, dramatic leaves are accentuated by even more dramatic waterfalls. Whether you become an official leaf peeper or decide to keep a lower leaf peeping profile, I Love NY filled us in on some of the best places for spotting gorgeous autumn leaves in New York. These were among the viewing spots recommended. Whiteface Mountain Located in Wilmington near Lake Placid (also great for leaf peeping) in the Adirondacks, this 4,872-foot summit offers a breathtaking vantage point from which to observe the fall foliage of the surrounding trees. Gore Mountain



Article continues below advertisement

This is another choice Adirondacks viewing option in North Creek, about 75 miles south of Whiteface. Scenic skyrides on this ski resort’s chairlifts are available during the weekends until October 11 (face coverings are required). Belleayre Mountain Photo by Shutterstock Get up above the trees at Belleayre. This Catskills skiing destination offers scenic gondola rides on weekends through October 11 (face coverings are required). The gondola will get you up to elevation of 3,365 feet from which you will have great views of the Catskills Forest Preserve in all its colorful glory. Trophy Point Head to this scenic overlook at West Point for stunning autumn views of the Hudson River Valley. The lookout, a little less than a two-hour drive from New York City, is located near the charming Hudson River towns of Cold Spring and Beacon. Hill Cumorah This historic hill (also known as “Mormon hill” as it’s said that Joseph Smith, the founder of the Church of Latter Day Saints, discovered a set of golden plates here that were translated into the Book of Mormon) is located in Rochester and offers sweeping views of New York’s rolling countryside. As of September 3, the visitor center remained temporarily closed. Watkins Glen State Park Located on Seneca Lake in the Finger Lakes region, this park features striking waterfalls and rapids that carve through a spectacular gorge, bringing added awe and drama to the surrounding changing leaves. Rainbow Bridge It doesn’t get more dramatic than this vantage point over the Niagara River gorge that crosses the U.S.-Canada border and from which you can see the 3,000-foot-high Niagara Falls as well as the surrounding leafy trees. Thousand Islands International Bridge Photo by Shutterstock The views and fall colors are bound to impress on this unique border crossing.

Article continues below advertisement