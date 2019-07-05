Nevada’s Summer Stargazing Train Offers Views That Are out of This World

Thanks to minimal light pollution in the area, Nevada’s Great Basin National Park boasts some of the darkest night skies in the United States. So much so, in fact, that the area was designated as an International Dark Sky Park in 2016, where it’s possible to see thousands of stars, multiple planets, and even the Milky Way formation on a clear night. Throughout summer on select Friday evenings, the most scenic way to stargaze near this national park is aboard Nevada Northern Railway’s vintage diesel locomotive, The Star Train.

The vintage locomotive—which was once used to transport coal and copper from central Nevada’s booming mining region—departs at 7:30 p.m. from Ely, a tiny town about one hour west of Great Basin National Park and four hours north of Las Vegas by car. The Star Train traverses Nevada’s Steptoe Valley before ascending to a special spot on a mountain ridge where passengers hop off the train to catch sunset views. The astronomically impressive 90-minute “Night Sky” ride doesn’t pass directly through Great Basin National Park, but instead through its surrounding area, which is similarly starry and unpolluted by light. Still, Great Basin National Park rangers serve as expert guides on the night tour. At a post-sundown pit stop near the national park, passengers hop off the train yet again, and the guides set up telescopes for stargazers to soak up views that are truly out of this world.