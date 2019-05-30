The Most Scenic Train Rides to Take This Summer

Trains are one of the best ways to get around in the summer months, especially if you’re looking for a way to slow down and take it all in. But beyond skipping the road-trip traffic jams and long TSA lines, these scenic train rides also provide access to some of the world’s most beautiful views—often in places where cars can’t go. So, whether you’d like to ride the rails along Japan’s coastline or high up into the Canadian Rockies, here are our favorite train trips around the world to take this summer.

Rocky Mountaineer

Route: Vancouver to Jasper or Banff, Canada

Starting in Vancouver, British Columbia, the luxurious Rocky Mountaineer offers multiple routes through the Canadian Rockies—and western Canada’s most spectacular scenery. The most popular one is The First Passage to the West, which takes passengers east to Kamloops up to Lake Louise and over to Banff, or you can go north to Jasper from Kamloops on the Journey Through the Clouds passage. To travel even farther north, the Rainforest to Gold Rush route takes passengers up through Whistler and into gold rush country in Quesnel before ending the train ride in Jasper. All packages include seats in a panoramic dome car and range from trips as short as two days to multi-week journeys with longer layovers in national parks along the way.



Book Now: From $1,247 all-inclusive, rockymountaineer.com

Photo by Shutterstock Keep your eye out for waterfalls along the Flam Railway.

Flam Railway



Flam to Myrdal, Norway





After boarding this train at sea level near the Sognefjord in the village of Flam in southwest Norway, you’ll climb more than 2,800 feet in an hour to the Myrdal station in the mountains. Along the way, you’ll pass by numerous waterfalls and mountain towns and through a total of 20 tunnels. In the summer, trains depart

10 times per day

from each station and tickets are sold for round-trip journeys (but keep in mind that the Myrdal station also connects to the Bergen-Oslo train line, if you’d like to continue to one of those cities).





From NOK440 (US$50) round-trip,

visitflam.com

Photo by Shutterstock The Gono Line skims the coastline of Japan's northwest coast.

The Gono Line



Aomori to Akita, Japan





The JR East Japan’s Gono Line is a local railway that runs along the northwestern coast of Japan’s main island with views of the Sea of Japan on one side and the forested mountains of the

Shirakami-Sanchi

UNESCO World Heritage site on the other. Be sure to take one of the popular

Resort Shirakami

tourist trains that have snack bars and live music performances on board to go along with the striking views. The entire journey takes a little over five hours, but it includes short stops for sightseeing along the way.





$182 for a five-day pass,

eastjapanrail.com

Photo by Shutterstock The White Pass and Yukon Railroad is a feat of engineering considering its remote location.

White Pass and Yukon Railroad



Skagway, Alaska to Carcross, Yukon





Construction on this narrow gauge railway started in 1898 to take ore from the mines beyond the summit of White Pass down to sea level in Skagway during the Klondike Gold Rush. Reopened in 1988 as a tourist train, the White Pass and Yukon Railroad operates shorter excursions today up to the summit as well as eight-hour day trips that go all the way over the border to Carcross in Yukon, Canada (remember to bring your passport!). Trains run from late spring until early fall, but summer is when the area’s natural beauty is at its best and the days are the longest.





From $129 round-trip,

wpyr.com

Photo by Shutterstock The Jacobite train passes over the Glenfinnan Viaduct.

The Jacobite



Fort William to Mallaig, Scotland





You may recognize it as the Hogwarts Express in the Harry Potter movies, but the Jacobite has been operating in the Scottish highlands long before J.K. Rowling wrote the books. After closing for winter, the Jacobite runs this year from April 22 until October 25, 2019. While this train ride is

beautiful in the fall

, too, summer is when the surrounding Highland hills along the route turn bright green and there’s an extra afternoon service added.





From £37.75 (US$48) round-trip,

westcoastrailways.co.uk

Photo by Shutterstock Take in the beauty of the San Juan Mountains on the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad.

Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad



Durango to Silverton, Colorado





Completed in 1882, this historic train was originally built to bring gold and silver out of Colorado’s San Juan Mountains. But passengers were quick to catch on to the beautiful views the train offered—views that remain unaccessible by cars today. Now solely a tourist train, vintage steam locomotives operate on the tracks year round, but they only take the full round-trip journey to the mining town of Silverton from Durango between May and October, making summer the best time to visit.





From $94 round-trip,

durangotrain.com

Photo by Shutterstock The hills are alive with the sound of vintage train cars in Switzerland.

Schynige Platte Railway



Wilderswil to Schynige Platte, Switzerland





Snow lasts late into the season in the Swiss Alps, so this train that takes travelers from the town of Wilderswil near Interlaken up to the Schynige Platte viewpoint only operates from June 8 to October 27, 2019. After the 52-minute train ride up the mountain is complete, you can explore the nearly 700 native plant species in the

Botanical Alpine Garden





while enjoying views of the Eiger, Monch, and Jungfrau mountains. ( Eurail pass holders are eligible to receive discounts on this railway.)

From $85 round-trip,

raileurope.com