Makers of the Napa Valley

Fine Dining

Elevating the Locavore Experience

From a powerhouse chef duo to an olive oil master, to a Paris-trained chocolatier, we round up the Napa Valley’s most innovative culinary talents, incorporating local bounty and artistry into their work.

Meet the France-Trained Pastry Chef Who is Bringing Fine-Dining Quality Chocolate to a Wider Audience

Meet Wendy Sherwood of La Forêt

Wendy Sherwood is the France-trained pastry chef behind La Forêt who is bringing fresh fine-dining quality chocolate to a wider audience.

Wine & Spirits

Pursuing a Passion for Winemaking

If you’re looking to imbibe, look no further than the Napa Valley. Get an inside look at the world of wine and craft cocktails—from an acclaimed female winemaker to a fourth-generation cooper to a power couple committed to creating seasonal, small-batch cocktails from local wine.

See How This Husband-and-Wife Team Make Seasonal, Small-Batch Spirits from Local Wines

Meet a Fourth-Generation Cooper Who Makes Wine Barrels the Traditional French Way

Meet Pam Starr of Crocker & Starr Winery

Crocker & Starr’s trailblazing winemaker is translating the flavors of St. Helena’s complex terroir into her Cabernet varieties.

Art + Culture

A Celebration of the Handmade

Meet the artists who help make the Napa Valley a destination sparkling with creativity. You’ll learn how landscapes, colors, and light, particularly at dusk, influence their work and keep them constantly inspired.

These Artists Are Key Players in the Napa Valley’s Thriving Creative Scene

A New Arts District Is Transforming Napa

Meet The Baker Sisters of Ehlers Society

Melissa and Mercedes Baker are part of the Napa Valley’s burgeoning arts community and are the founders of the Ehlers Society, a group of collaborative multidisciplinary artists.

Wellness

Reimagining Traditional Therapies

Calistoga is one of California’s oldest destinations. In 1862, a developer hoped to lure early wellness travelers to the area’s hot springs. More than 150 years later, they continue to come for its mineral-rich mud and purifying waters.

Meet Helen Brown of Spa Solage

Spa Solage’s executive director is putting her own stamp on the area’s time-tested therapies.

Outdoors & Nature

A Commitment to Sustainability

Just as the grapes love the blissful climate of the Napa Valley, so do other crops. An agrarian community at heart, Napa Valley is home to both wineries and farms that are committed to environmentally friendly practices. Here, we profile a sustainability leader who is paving the way for 360º farming.

This Visionary is Expanding His Family’s Commitment to Sustainable, Diversified Farming

Meet Chris Hall of Long Meadow Ranch

Chris Hall is the EVP and COO of Long Meadow Ranch who has increasingly led its expansion into diversified, 360-degree farming.

Local Recommendations

Plan Your Next Trip

Looking for more inspiration? We turned to the ultimate resource—Napa Valley’s locals—to give you insights on where to eat, sleep, sip, and play.

Learn How to Savor Napa Valley Like a Master Sommelier